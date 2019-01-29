×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Soulja Boy Praises ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parody

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anyone who tuned into “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend likely got a good belly laugh when Chris Redd parodied Soulja Boy during “Weekend Update.”

The three-minute clip featured Redd sporting a white Gucci band in homage to Soulja’s rant on morning show “The Breakfast Club” which went viral due to the rapper’s mocking of Tyga and Drake as also-rans who came in his wake.

Mimicking Soulja’s tone, when co-anchor Michael Che asks the comedian what his thoughts on Trump were, Redd responds, “Trump? TRUMP?! The dude that got bodied by the popular vote?”

Variety spoke with Soulja Boy about the bit as he was filming a music video in Glendale, Calif., alongside Sour Matt.

“That s— was dope,” said Soulja. “I loved it! It was amazing. I made it to ‘Saturday Night Live’ without actually having to be there physically!”

In addition, Soulja praised SNL for launching the idea of a presidential run in 2020. “They made that up on they own. I never said nothin’ about running for president, but I like the skit a lot though. It was nice.”

Speaking to Variety last week, “Breakfast Club” co-host Angela Yee said she “knew he was going to [give] a memorable interview” that would live on in viral infamy. “Just even the way he said Drake’s name and called him Aubrey will live on forever.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Sues Univision Over Streaming Patents as Carriage Standoff Grinds On

    Dish Network is turning to patent litigation in its fight with Univision, as the companies’ distribution standoff continues with no end in sight after a nearly seven-month blackout. Dish — well known in the pay-TV biz for its litigious and hardball negotiating tactics — filed a federal lawsuit against Univision on Jan. 25. The suit [...]

  • Vanessa Williams Joins ABC Comedy Pilot

    Vanessa Williams Joins ABC Comedy Pilot 'Happy Accident'

    Vanessa Williams has signed on for a lead role in the ABC single-cam comedy pilot “Happy Accident,” Variety has learned. She joins previously announced cast members Matt Walsh and Joanna Garcia Swisher. In the series, two Pittsburgh families – a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters (Garcia Swisher), and a hotel lounge singer (Williams) with her [...]

  • Dr. Phil's TV Co. Accused of

    Dr. Phil's TV Company Accused of Breaking Promise to Treat Cancer Patient

    A cancer patient who was featured on the daytime show “The Doctors” is accusing the producers of backing out on a promise to help her get a free prosthesis. Marisha Dotson sent a demand letter on Monday to Dr. Phil McGraw’s TV company, Stage 29 Productions, which produces the show for syndication. The letter alleges [...]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    Emmy Rules Changes: TV Academy Clamps Down on Category Switcheroos

    The Television Academy is putting its foot down on category flip-flops. Going forward, programs will be allowed to switch categories (say, from comedy to drama competition) in the Emmy race just once. After that, they’re locked in — and won’t be allowed to categorize again. That’s one of the latest changes to the Emmy competition, [...]

  • Jennifer Carpenter, Retta, Lorraine Toussaint, Susan

    NBC Stars Talk Impact of #MeToo on TV Sets: 'The Reeducation of Men in the Workplace'

    The impact of the #MeToo movement is trickling onto sets everywhere, provoking more thoughtful discussion among actors. “Last season, when everything was coming out, we had a lot of male guest stars actually ask us questions, which we found interesting and nice,” said “Good Girls” star Retta at NBC’s “Women of Drama” panel at the TCA [...]

  • "Ready Player Two" -- Miles turns

    CBS Renews 'God Friended Me' for Season 2

    CBS has renewed freshman drama “God Friended Me” for the 2019-2020 television season. “God Friended Me” centers on an “outspoken atheist” who receives a mysterious social media friend request from an account calling itself God and finds himself making new connections and becoming an agent of change in the lives around him. It averages 10 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad