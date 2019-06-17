Troy Tomlinson Leaves Sony/ATV to Head Universal Publishing; Will Taylor Swift Follow?

Troy Tomlinson will become the chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville after leaving his longtime home, Sony/ATV, where he served as CEO of the Nashville division since 2005, it was announced Monday. He assumes the newly created position July 15.

Even before the move was officially announced, there was speculation that Sony/ATV’s most prominent songwriter, Taylor Swift, will follow after her contract expires at the end of the year.

“I’m so excited to join Jody and her exceptional team at UMPG,” said Tomlinson in a statement, referring to Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG. “For me, this is the right time and UMPG is the right place to channel my energy and passion to build something entirely new and dynamic for Nashville’s songwriting community. I’ve long admired Jody even before I had the opportunity to work with her at Sony, and to see what she’s achieved at Universal and the culture she’s created in just the few years since she joined is nothing short of inspiring. To be able to work with her again and contribute to UMPG’s incredible momentum is exciting to say the least.” The news was first reported by Billboard.

Changes have been afoot at Sony/ATV, most notably the somewhat less-than-voluntary retirement on March 31 of longtime chairman/CEO Marty Bandier, who was succeeded by Jon Platt. Swift, who at 14 was the youngest artist ever to sign with Sony/ATV, was seen as being close with Bandier as well as Tomlinson. It is worth noting that Swift signed a giant deal with Universal’s Republic label last fall, after her deal with Nashville-based indie Big Machine expired. Despite a move away from country music, Swift’s ties to Nashville remain especially tight on the publishing side.

As recently as last week, Sony/ATV sources were insisting Tomlinson was in renegotiation talks with the company, despite whispers throughout Nashville that he had already signed on with UMPG.

UMPG Nashville did not previously have its own chairman/CEO. Kent Earls remains as EVP/GM, a position he assumed in 2012.

“Troy’s track record in Nashville is the stuff of legend,” Gerson said a statement. “He is simply one of the best and most successful creative executives the Nashville publishing community has ever seen. And having worked closely with him during my time at Sony, I know firsthand of his ability to take a promising songwriter with a song and turn them into a career artist. I’m thrilled to have him join UMPG’s senior management team and accelerate our transformation into the most progressive and effective partner to songwriters anywhere.”