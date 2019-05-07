Sony/ATV Music Publishing Partners With Troy Carter’s Q&A

Troy Carter and J. Erving’s new music and technology company Q&A has signed a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The partnership will see Sony/ATV administer Q&A’s publishing catalog. The company was launched last month April by Carter, a former executive at Spotify and Erving, an alum of Carter’s Atom Factory along with co-founder Suzy Ryoo and Tim Luckow, a cofounder of Stem, and is based in Los Angeles.

The deal is the latest announcement under the leadership of recently installed Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt, who said: “I’ve known Troy Carter and J. Erving for many years and they have always stood out to me as two of the most artist-friendly and progressive executives in the industry. It’s why I am excited to team up with them and their partners for this new venture as it explores fresh and innovative ways of connecting music and technology.”

Added Carter, who serves as Chairman and CEO of Q&A: “My partners and I unanimously agreed that Sony/ATV was the right partner to administer our new publishing venture. Jon Platt has always put creators first and that’s core to our mission as a company. We’re looking forward to building something special with this incredible global team.”

Q&A encompasses digital distribution and label services company Human Re Sources, helmed by Erving and launched in 2018. Centered around the concept of “artist as entrepreneur,” it’s fall in line with the momentum of the current DIY movement, where artists are able to generate their own revenue streams.

Combined, the Q&A founders have worked with such artists as Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, Nelly and Charlie Puth.