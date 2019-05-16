Sony/ATV Publishing Names David Ventura and Tim Major to Head U.K. Company

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt announced today that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company’s U.K. operations.

Ventura is promoted to president & co-managing director and Major to co-managing director, replacing previous managing director Guy Moot (who in January took over Platt’s previous role as CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing). Both report to Jon Platt and take up their new roles immediately.

In a related move, William Booth is promoted to executive VP and chief operating officer, and will report to Ventura and Major.

“Our U.K. company is critical to the global success of Sony/ATV, so I am delighted to have two exceptionally experienced and talented executives leading it,” Platt said. “David Ventura has a rare gift for A&R that brings out the best in our songwriters and builds enduring, successful careers. David’s abilities are complemented by Tim Major’s incisive legal skills and business acumen. I am confident that our U.K. team will deliver our strategy of making Sony/ATV the ultimate home for songwriters.”

Ventura said: “This new role is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am grateful to Jon for the confidence and trust he has placed in me. I am very lucky to be entering into this new chapter with Tim Major who is incredible as my partner. I believe we complement each other very well and our dynamic is without doubt a motivating force. I am ready to get started!”

Tim Major said: “It’s an honor to be given this opportunity at such an exciting time for the company. David and I have forged a strong partnership over the years and we share a clear vision for the future. We are also very fortunate to benefit from the experience, wisdom and knowledge of William in his new role.”

Ventura joined EMI Music Publishing’s London office in 2010 as VP of European creative, having previously served as creative director of NRJ Music, part of the Paris-based NRJ multimedia group. He moved across to Sony/ATV in 2012 following the acquisition of EMI Music Publishing as VP of A&R for Europe and was made head of A&R for the U.K. in 2015 when he took on the additional title of SVP of international. Among the artists and songwriters he has signed or worked with are Clean Bandit, Martin Solveig, Passenger, Kygo, Jorja Smith, Sigrid, and more recently Octavian, Banx & Ranx and Skepta.

Major joined Sony/ATV U.K. in 2013 as legal & business affairs manager and rose to general counsel/VP, Legal & Business Affairs in 2017. He trained as a solicitor at London law firm Russell-Cooke and started his music career at the British recorded music industry trade association the BPI in 2007 as an in-house lawyer before joining Universal Records in 2011 as legal & business affairs manager for commercial media partnerships & globe.

Booth joined Sony/ATV UK in 2012 as deputy managing director from PRS for Music where he was director of licensing. He was deputy managing director of EMI Music Publishing UK, which is now part of Sony/ATV, from 2003 and 2010 and before that spent 10 years at Sony/ATV as SVP, Europe. He also worked at London Records and began his legal career at London law firms Clintons and Harbottle & Lewis.