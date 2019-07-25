×

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Taps Rusty Gaston to Lead Nashville Division

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

The vacancy at the top of Sony/ATV Music Publishing in Nashville has been filled as Rusty Gaston has been appointed to take over the division,Variety has learned.

Gaston has been a rising star in the business as the general manager and partner of THIS Music, a publishing company he owns with songwriters Connie Harrington and Tim Nichols. Before that he spent five years as the general manager of Song Garden Music, producer Byron Gallimore’s publishing company.

Among the writers he worked with at THIS, besides his two partners, were Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip,  JT Harding, Jimmy Yeary, Drew Baldridge, Marv Green and many others. The company’s songs won best Christian song Grammys as well as ASCAP and BMI songs of the year in the country field.

The vacancy was created in June when Troy Tomlinson left Sony/ATV to lead UMPG Nashville.

Tomlinson worked with some of country’s biggest hitmakers during his tenure at Sony/ATV, including Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Brett Eldredge, Bobby Braddock, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman, Tom Douglas and Luke Laird.Effective August 1, Sony Music Group will house both its recorded-music operation — Sony Music Entertainment — and Sony/ATV under Sony Music chief Rob Stringer.

Jon Platt assumed the top job at Sony/ATV earlier this year, succeeding Martin Bandier — Platt’s former boss at EMI Music Publishing — who had run the the publishing business since 2007.

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Taps Rusty Gaston to Lead Nashville Division

