Songwriter-Producer Teddy Geiger Extends Publishing Pact with Big Deal, Family Affair

Songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger, recently best known as music superstar Shawn Mendes’ key behind-the-scenes collaborator, has renewed a global publishing deal with Big Deal Music Group and Family Affair Productions, the companies announced Thursday.

Big Deal and Family Affair first signed Geiger five years ago, when she was first beginning to partner with Mendes — a relationship that led to her producing and co-writing 11 tracks on Mendes’ star-making debut album and a long string of hits in just a few years, including “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” “Mercy,” “Treat You Better” and “If I Can’t Have You.”

Their track “Stitches” won BMI’s song of the year award in 2015. More recently, “In My Blood” was nominated for song of the year at the Grammys and won in that category at the Junos, while becoming Mendes’ fourth single to make it to No. 1 on the adult top 40 charts. “In My Blood” was one of 11 tracks Geiger co-wrote and co-produced on their latest collaboration, Mendes’ self-titled 2018 album.

Geiger, 31, has also worked with Maroon 5, Pink, Anne-Marie, One Direction, Tiesto, Lizzo, 5 Seconds of Summer, Thomas Rhett, Sean Paul, DJ Snake, Niall Horan and Christina Aguilera, among others.

She has released several albums of her own, starting with the top 10 album “Underage Thinking” on Columbia in 2006 and continuing through last year’s independently released “LillyAnna.” In 2017, Geiger became one of the most prominent figures in the pop world to come out as transgender, publicly exploring that journey in major media profiles in the New York Times and Rolling Stone last year around the release of “LillyAnna” and the latest Mendes album.

“I’m so grateful to have everyone at Big Deal and Family Affair as partners in my career,” Geiger said in a statement. “It’s been life-changing to work with a team who truly understand and care about creativity, and I’m beyond excited for this next chapter.”

“Teddy’s talent, vision and work ethic have made her one of the most successful and sought-after songwriter/producers in the world,” said Big Deal Music Group co-president Casey Robison. “We’re thrilled that Teddy will be working with us and our partners at Family Affair for many years to come.” Added Damon Bunetta, CEO of Family Affair Productions: “Teddy is superhuman. She is a truly exceptional songwriter, an important artist in her own right, and an integral part of our family.”