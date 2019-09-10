Snoop Dogg to Receive Social Leadership Award at Songs of Hope Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Snoop Dogg will receive the Sony/ATV Music Publishing “Social Leadership” Award at the 15th annual Songs of Hope event. The honor will be presented by Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt, the 2018 Spirit of Life honoree, at the Sept. 19 gathering in Los Angeles.

Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope celebrates the song and songwriter at Songs of Hope, which previously announced the attendance of veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer Boi-1da (Drake, Kendrick Lamar), award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Sleepless in Seattle”), The Dream (a Grammy winner for Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”) and more.

Songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam returns as master of ceremonies at songwriter-producer Alex da Kid’s KIDinaKorner campus in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The event has raised more than $4.1 million for City of Hope to date.

Award presenters and recipients will include:

Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to producer Boi-1da and songwriter Diane Warren

Electronic Arts “Composer of the Year” Award presented by Steve Schnur to Marc Shaiman

The Universal Music Publishing Group “She Is The Music” Award presented by UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson to Tierra Whack

Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award presented to Linda Malkas, Ph.D.

The “Facebook Songwriter Impact” Award presented to Hayley Kiyoko

The Warner Chappell Music “Beacon of Excellence” Award presented to The Dream

The Sony/ATV Music Publishing “Social Leadership” Award presented by Jon Platt to Snoop Dogg

For the 15th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by Doug Davis of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, president of UMPG, North America; David Renzer; and Steve Schnur, president of music, Electronic Arts.

A portion of funds raised at the 15th annual Songs of Hope will support the work of Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award recipients Saul Priceman, Ph.D., Stephen J. Forman, M.D., the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and Linda Malkas, Ph.D., the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology.