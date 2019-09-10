×

Snoop Dogg to Receive Social Leadership Award at Songs of Hope Event (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snoop Dogg
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg will receive the Sony/ATV Music Publishing “Social Leadership” Award at the 15th annual Songs of Hope event. The honor will be presented by Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt,  the 2018 Spirit of Life honoree, at the Sept. 19 gathering in Los Angeles.

Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope celebrates the song and songwriter at Songs of Hope, which previously announced the attendance of veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer Boi-1da (Drake, Kendrick Lamar), award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Sleepless in Seattle”), The Dream (a Grammy winner for Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”) and more.

Songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam returns as master of ceremonies at songwriter-producer Alex da Kid’s KIDinaKorner campus in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The event has raised more than $4.1 million for City of Hope to date.

Related

Award presenters and recipients will include:

Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to producer Boi-1da and songwriter Diane Warren
Electronic Arts “Composer of the Year” Award presented by Steve Schnur to Marc Shaiman
The Universal Music Publishing Group “She Is The Music” Award presented by UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson to Tierra Whack
Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award presented to Linda Malkas, Ph.D.
The “Facebook Songwriter Impact” Award presented to Hayley Kiyoko
The Warner Chappell Music “Beacon of Excellence” Award presented to The Dream
The Sony/ATV Music Publishing “Social Leadership” Award presented by Jon Platt to Snoop Dogg

For the 15th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by Doug Davis of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, president of UMPG, North America; David Renzer; and Steve Schnur, president of music, Electronic Arts.

A portion of funds raised at the 15th annual Songs of Hope will support the work of Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award recipients Saul Priceman, Ph.D., Stephen J. Forman, M.D., the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and Linda Malkas, Ph.D., the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Snoop Dogg

    Snoop Dogg to Receive Social Leadership Award at Songs of Hope Event (EXCLUSIVE)

    Snoop Dogg will receive the Sony/ATV Music Publishing “Social Leadership” Award at the 15th annual Songs of Hope event. The honor will be presented by Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt,  the 2018 Spirit of Life honoree, at the Sept. 19 gathering in Los Angeles. Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope celebrates the [...]

  • Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Ben Safdie,

    Adam Sandler and 'Uncut Gems' Co-Stars on Working With the 'Crazy' Safdie Brothers

    “Uncut Gems,” a dark comedy starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, is a wild ride that has generated awards season buzz since premiering at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. In the film, Sandler portrays Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer in New York’s Diamond district. He’s a gambling addict con-man who can’t seem to [...]

  • Christina Aguilera

    New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack 'Addams Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month ahead of [...]

  • US band 'Redd Kross' performs as

    Legendary L.A. Band Redd Kross Drop Trailer for ‘Born Innocent’ Documentary

    Redd Kross are one of the longest-running bands Los Angeles has spawned in its history, with a career that launched in the city’s late 1970s punk scene (when its brother founders, Jeff and Steve McDonald, were aged 15 and 11, respectively), carried into the power-pop era of the 1980s, then into the alt-rock boom of [...]

  • Hollywood Climate Change Activism

    25 Climate Movers and Shakers in Entertainment

    These environmental warriors are on the front lines of the fight to stop climate change, working with organizations worldwide that seek to protect the ocean, provide clean water, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, stop fracking and much more. They don’t hesitate to get arrested, stand up before the United Nations, or sail the Sargasso Sea [...]

  • Dave Matthews Climate Change Advocate

    Dave Matthews on Changing the Way Musicians Tour to Help the Environment

    Earlier this year, the United Nations named the Dave Matthews Band a Goodwill Ambassador for its Environment Program, and it’s hard to imagine a group of more action-oriented musicians in terms of environmental advocacy and fan engagement. Since 2005, the rock band has partnered with the nonprofit organization Reverb on the BamaGreen Project, an ambitious [...]

  • Adam-Sandler-The-Weeknd

    How the Weeknd Came to Play Himself in the Safdie Brothers' Berserk 'Uncut Gems'

    Much was made of the fact that Abel Tesfave’s name showed up in the cast list for “Uncut Gems,” the latest film from the brother director team Josh and Benny Safdie. As it’s turned out now that the crime drama is premiering — and triumphing — on the festival circuit, “Gems” has Tesfave playing the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad