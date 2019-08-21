Songs of Hope to Honor Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman, Boi-1da, More at 15th Annual Event

Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope today announced the initial lineup of presenters and honorees who will celebrate the song and songwriter at its 15th annual Songs of Hope event.

Among the music and entertainment industry VIPs in attendance will be veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer Boi-1da (Drake, Kendrick Lamar), award-winning songwriter Diane Warren (pictured), composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Sleepless in Seattle”), The Dream (a Grammy winner for Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”) and more. Songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam returns as master of ceremonies.

Songs of Hope will take place on Sept. 19 at songwriter-producer Alex da Kid’s KIDinaKorner campus in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The event has raised more than r $4.1 million for City of Hope to date.

Award presenters and recipients will include:

Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to producer Boi-1da and songwriter Diane Warren

Electronic Arts “Composer of the Year” Award presented by Steve Schnur to Marc Shaiman

The Universal Music Publishing Group “She Is The Music” Award presented by UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson to Tierra Whack

Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award presented to Linda Malkas, Ph.D.

The “Facebook Songwriter Impact” Award presented to Hayley Kiyoko

The Warner Chappell Music “Beacon of Excellence” Award presented to The Dream

Related Diane Warren, Allan Rich Join HMMA Advisory Board and Voting Academy New Whitney Houston Music Dropping on Friday (Listen)

For the 15th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by Doug Davis of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, [resident of UMPG, North America; David Renzer; and Steve Schnur, president of music, Electronic Arts.

Said Davis: “As a cancer survivor, it is imperative to raise funds to further City of Hope’s compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research. This night has become one of my favorite nights in music, and I am thrilled to again co-chair Songs of Hope and this wonderful celebration of the song and the songwriter, which are often overshadowed by the recording and the artist. Songs of Hope is meaningful for me this year because I get to also work hand-in-hand with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend in Songwriting Award to my friends Boi-1da and Diane Warren.”

“We could not be more proud that Songs of Hope is in its 15th year and stronger than ever,” added Lamberg. “City of Hope makes a huge positive difference in the lives of its patients and their families. Its doctors, researchers and employees are very special people doing extraordinary things when it comes to making people’s lives better and we will continue to do all we can to help support that mission.”

Said Schnur of the event: “Songs of Hope celebrates the artistry of the composer, whose gifts may not often receive the spotlight they truly deserve. At the same time, we also honor our industry’s fundamental commitment to City of Hope for an event that is both life-affirming and lifesaving.”

Renzer concurs, “It’s wonderful to see the event achieve new heights every year, contributing to the important lifesaving work of City of Hope. Thanks to all for supporting and attending this special event.”

Prior Songs of Hope honorees and participants have included Jack Antonoff, Burt Bacharach, Glen Ballard, Martin Bandier, Aloe Blacc, Colbie Caillat, The Chainsmokers, Clive Davis, Desmond Child, Natalie Cole, Gavin DeGraw, The Doobie Brothers, Jermaine Dupri, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Zach Horowitz, Max Martin, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ne-Yo, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Swizz Beatz, will.i.am, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder,Charli XCX, and Hans Zimmer, among others.

To purchase tickets for Songs of Hope XIV, visit www.cityofhope.org/music/songs.