×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BMG Lands Recording, Publishing Contract With NBC’s ‘Songland’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Songland NBC TV Review
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Songwriters competing on the new NBC show “Songland,” which premieres tonight, will see their music released through BMG. The company announced a global recordings and publishing partnership with the show. BMG will serve as worldwide distributor for Songland Records and its publishing arm will administer the show’s publishing company, called Eligible Music.

Original music is created and recorded throughout the series, with one songwriter winning each episode of “Songland.” The victor sees his or her song recorded and released by a major recording artist that same episode. BMG has committed to releasing the winner’s composition along with two runners-up following each show.

The show had come under some fire for having an onerous contract which stipulated that potential participants waive all rights to their song(s) before appearing on the show. The contract was amended following a report in The Wrap which noted that the “Songland” casting website had assured that songwriter contestants “will keep intact all trademark, copyright, and other intellectual property notices.”

Related

Artists lined up to participate this season include John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis. The panel of judges include hitmakers Ryan Tedder, frontman for OneRepublic and a writer on hits by Beyonce and Adele, among many others; Ester Dean, who’s written for Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj; and Shane McAnally, an award-winning songwriter and producer for Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt.

Said Dave Stewart, co-creator and executive producer of “Songland”: “I’ve worked with BMG for a number of years in many capacities and have seen how passionate they are not only about creating success for their writers but their persistence in changing an industry by creating transparency for their writers and artists.”

Audrey Morrissey, co-creator and executive producer of “Songland,” and an Emmy winner for her work on “The Voice,” described the show’s mission as being “of fairness and transparency for the creative community.”

Added Thomas Scherer, BMG Los Angeles-based EVP of marketing and repertoire: “’Songland’ pays respect to the art and allows the viewer an unprecedented look at the process, inspiration, vulnerability, and craft of songwriting. We are proud to be part of the team, amplifying and sharing their works with an undoubtedly eager audience of listeners each week.”

Songland is executive produced by Morrissey (“The Voice”), Stewart, Ivan Dudynsky, Chad Hines and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall serves as producer along with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder. The concept was conceived by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky and the show is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Songland NBC TV Review

    BMG Lands Recording, Publishing Contract With NBC's 'Songland'

    Songwriters competing on the new NBC show “Songland,” which premieres tonight, will see their music released through BMG. The company announced a global recordings and publishing partnership with the show. BMG will serve as worldwide distributor for Songland Records and its publishing arm will administer the show’s publishing company, called Eligible Music. Original music is [...]

  • apple music

    Apple Sued Over Alleged iTunes Privacy Violations

    Apple has been sued by 3 consumers who allege that the company violated their privacy by sharing information about their music listening habits with third parties. The lawsuit, which was filed late last week in California, alleges that Apple has been selling this type of data directly, while also giving iOS app developers access to [...]

  • Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Did Ed Sheeran Reveal a Bruno Mars Track for His ‘Collaborations’ EP?

    Ed Sheeran revealed more details about his his forthcoming EP, “No. 6 Collaborations” — apparently including a Bruno Mars track — in a video interview with Charlamagne Tha God released on Tuesday morning. He has already released songs with Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper from the project, and although he released the tracklist from [...]

  • Billie Eilish Grace VanderWaal Abortion Rights

    Billie Eilish, Grace VanderWaal Make Stand Against 'Unbelievable' Abortion Laws

    In an age when teen stars’ influence correlates to the number of Instagram followers they claim, singers Grace VanderWaal and Billie Eilish are using their popularity to shine the spotlight on important issues of the day, including abortion rights. What does Roe v. Wade mean to a girl who was born 31 years after the [...]

  • Warner Records logo

    Warner Bros. Records Rebrands as Warner Records

    Some 61 years after the founding of Warner Bros. Records, the label is being rebranded as Warner Records across the globe — yes, Warner Bros. Records is now Warner Records. The new logo appears above; the revamped website launched a few minutes ago. According to the announcement, “This marks the latest step in the company’s [...]

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B to Drop New Single on Friday, 'Press'

    Cardi B. will drop a new single on Friday called “Press,” presumably the first song from the follow-up to her debut full-length album “Invasion of Privacy,” which won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards in February. “PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL ART WORK DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31!!!” she posted on Instagram Monday night, with [...]

  • Damian Lewis Billions Showtime

    From Joni Mitchell to Metallica, the Music of 'Billions' Is a Mixed Bag of Mood

    Classic rock has played a prominent role in Showtime’s “Billions,” not just in songs synched on the show — tracks by Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, Sly & the Family Stone, AC/DC and Van Halen can be heard — but in the T-shirts worn by lead character Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) bearing the logos of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad