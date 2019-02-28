×
Solange Drops New Teaser Video — Album Coming Soon

Jem Aswad

Solange
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

In a highly enthusiastic profile last fall, the New York Times said that Solange’s new album, the follow-up to 2016’s critically lauded “A Seat at the Table,” would “likely arrive into the world fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment, like a meteor cratering into the culture.” Judging by the singer’s social media posts this week, the meteor will be landing any minute.

Late Wednesday night she dropped her third social media post of the week, this one including music — snippets of a pair of songs with cool, lush grooves that sound very in line with what one would expect the follow-up to “A Seat at the Table” to sound like.

“There is a lot of jazz at the core,” the singer said of the album. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.” It was recorded in New Orleans, Jamaica, and California’s Topanga Canyon with members of the band that toured with her behind “Seat at the Table.” The singer revealed earlier this year that she’s been working with producer Steve Lacy, a member of The Internet who has also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar.

All three of this week’s posts feature stylized video or photos. On Tuesday, she announced her new personalized page on BlackPlanet, the long-running social network, which includes new photos, GIFs, and text.

Solange is scheduled to perform at several festivals this year, including Coachella, Bonnaroo and Primavera in Spain. Among other performances behind “A Seat at the Table” in 2017, Solange performed an elaborate dance/performance-art piece called “In Ode to” around the album’s songs at New York’s Guggenheim Museum that featured approximately 100 dancers. A similar but less complex staging was taken on tour, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl and one with Frank Ocean at New York’s Panorama Festival in the summer of 2017.

