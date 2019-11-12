Tyler, the Creator Talks ‘Sensitive’ Drake, Supports Solange at ‘Bridge-s’ Exhibit

Tyler, the Creator, Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange), Syd of The Internet and Lakeith Stanfield were all in attendance for Solange Knowles’ preview of art installation “Bridge-s” at the Getty Center Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

Not even 24 hours after Drake got booed off the stage during Tyler’s two-day Camp Flog Gnaw festival — the result of some disappointed fans who were anticipating Frank Ocean — the incident was still very much on peoples’ minds. Speaking to guests, Tyler was heard describing the situation as “not cool” and disenfranchised fans as “entitled.” When asked how Drake felt, Tyler replied: “You know, Drake’s sensitive.”

Tyler also revealed that he speaks to Ocean every day, and as recently as Monday morning. “He’s not even in the States,” said Tyler, confirming that Ocean had no knowledge of the drama transpiring.

All in all, Tyler was in good spirits, declaring: “I’m free!” from Camp Flog Gnaw. Drake even made light of the matter the day after, posting a photo of himself and Odd Future’s own Taco with the caption, “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30 🤪”

Solange headlined Camp Flog Gnaw after Tyler’s own set and their interactions at the Getty pointed to a friendship and mutual support of each other’s art.

Powered by Dropbox and the Getty Museum in partnership with IAMSOUND, “Bridge-s” explores “the themes of ‘transitions through time.'” Knowles programmed and curated the exhibit in addition to composing an original score, featuring jazz pianist Cooper-Moore. The one-hour performance featured little dialogue, a full band — drums, rhythm guitar, horns, vocalists and three different sets of keys — and various dancers in shades of orange, brown and beige.

Knowles revisited her professional relationship with choreographers Gerard and Kelly, with whom she collaborated on her 2018 performance art piece “Metatronia,” for the captivating display. The performance was specifically choreographed for the architecture of the Getty Museum and based on Gerard & Kelly’s “Modern Living” series of performances.

“Composing the music for this piece and directing it, alongside Gerard & Kelly, has been so fulfilling for me as I enter new planes as a composer and writer,” Knowles said in a short speech after the performance. “I just thank you guys for allowing me the space to evolve and experiment and express new frontiers.”

“Bridge-s,” a two-day event that includes screenings of films like Julie Dash’s “Four Women,” an artist talk with British-Ghanaian philosopher Kodwo Eshun and a Saint Heron film premiere of “Nairobi” by Tribeca Film Festival award winner Philip Youmans, opens to the public Nov. 16.