×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sleater-Kinney Signs With Mom + Pop Music

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sleater-Kinney - Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein and Corin TuckerRiot Fest, Day 3, Chicago - 18 Sep 2016
CREDIT: Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

The band Sleater-Kinney has signed to the independent label Mom + Pop Music, which will release their new St. Vincent-produced album later this year.

No release date or title has been revealed for the group’s eighth studio album and first since their comeback, 2015’s “No Cities to Love,” which was released on the Sub Pop label after a decade-long hiatus.

The group is managed by Forward Artist Management, which also handles Jack Antonoff, Bleachers, RZA and Moses Sumney.

The New York-based Mom + Pop is the label home of Courtney Barnett, Tom Morello, Lucius, Alice Merton, Tash Sultana and others.

In 2015, St. Vincent, then unaffiliated with the group, enthused about their comeback in Rolling Stone, saying, “I have to say, I’ve loved so many Sleater-Kinney records but I think this is my favorite. … I feel like this record is such a crowning jewel in their legacy. I first started listening to them when I bought ‘All Hands on the Bad One when I was in high school. … I remember feeling so excited that people were giving a voice to this frustration and alienation that I felt. It’s just powerful, heavy music.”

Related

St. Vincent announced she was producing the group’s next album with a photo posted to social media in January.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Music

  • Sleater-Kinney - Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein

    Sleater-Kinney Signs With Mom + Pop Music

    The band Sleater-Kinney has signed to the independent label Mom + Pop Music, which will release their new St. Vincent-produced album later this year. No release date or title has been revealed for the group’s eighth studio album and first since their comeback, 2015’s “No Cities to Love,” which was released on the Sub Pop [...]

  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 18:

    Concert Review: Ariana Grande Transforms Arena Into a Curvy, Space-Age Nightclub

    Whatever else it may be, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is not a “get to know your superstar” affair. On record, Grande has ably followed Taylor Swift down the trail of openly autobiographical pop… but that’s on record. In concert, she couldn’t be less Swiftian. Audience interaction and between-song commentary are at a minimum. There [...]

  • Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue

    Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue Tops $1 Billion in Q2

    Thanks to popular releases by Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, K-Pop group TWICE and the unstoppable “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, Warner Music Group is having a strong Q2. For the quarter ending on March 31, the company announced a 13.2% increase in total revenue to $1.09 billion, up from $960 million during the same [...]

  • Troy Carter photographed for Variety by

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Partners With Troy Carter's Q&A

    Troy Carter and J. Erving’s new music and technology company Q&A has signed a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The partnership will see Sony/ATV administer Q&A’s publishing catalog. The company was launched last month April by Carter, a former executive at Spotify and Erving, an alum of Carter’s Atom Factory along with co-founder Suzy Ryoo [...]

  • Pete Wentz House Los Angeles

    Pete Wentz Falls Into 90210 Mansion

    The hills above Beverly Hills are alive with the weighty jangle of big money. Big celebrity money, to be more precise. Tucked into the mountains between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and the Platinum Triangle are numerous gated communities, all of them bustling with famous folks. Take the Summit, a mansion-filled enclave located just off [...]

  • Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Teaming for

    Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Teaming for Duet Single 'I Don't Care'

    Two of the biggest pop stars in the world, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, have joined forces for a collaborative single, “I Don’t Care,” which is set to be released Friday. Little is known about the song, although it appears to be more Sheeran’s handiwork, as the announcement came from his camp and the single [...]

  • Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris pay

    Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert Among Top Nominees for CMT Awards

    Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and the Zac Brown Band are tied for the most nominations each, three, for this year’s CMT Music Awards, set to air live on the country music network June 5. The list of artists with two nods in the network’s eight categories is an exceptionally long one: Brandi Carlile, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad