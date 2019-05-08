Sleater-Kinney Signs With Mom + Pop Music

The band Sleater-Kinney has signed to the independent label Mom + Pop Music, which will release their new St. Vincent-produced album later this year.

No release date or title has been revealed for the group’s eighth studio album and first since their comeback, 2015’s “No Cities to Love,” which was released on the Sub Pop label after a decade-long hiatus.

The group is managed by Forward Artist Management, which also handles Jack Antonoff, Bleachers, RZA and Moses Sumney.

The New York-based Mom + Pop is the label home of Courtney Barnett, Tom Morello, Lucius, Alice Merton, Tash Sultana and others.

In 2015, St. Vincent, then unaffiliated with the group, enthused about their comeback in Rolling Stone, saying, “I have to say, I’ve loved so many Sleater-Kinney records but I think this is my favorite. … I feel like this record is such a crowning jewel in their legacy. I first started listening to them when I bought ‘All Hands on the Bad One‘ when I was in high school. … I remember feeling so excited that people were giving a voice to this frustration and alienation that I felt. It’s just powerful, heavy music.”

St. Vincent announced she was producing the group’s next album with a photo posted to social media in January.