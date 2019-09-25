×
Slayer Drops Live Video Ahead of Final Tour (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

SlayerDownload Festival, Donington Park, Castle Donington, UK - 16 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock

As Slayer prepares for the final stretch of their farewell tour, the group has dropped a video for “Repentless” in advance of their forthcoming two-part live film and album, “Slayer: The Relentless Killogy,” due on Nov. 8.

The clip comes from the “Live at the Forum in Inglewood, CA” segment of the film (recorded on Aug. 5, 2017), and captures the video intro and opening track of the group’s concert that night.

Directed by Wayne Isham, “Live At The Forum in Inglewood, CA” is Slayer’s entire 90-minute live set and showcases the pyrotechnic stage show for what has been cited as Slayer’s finest tour production.

Part One of “Slayer:  The Repentless Killogy” motion picture was written and directed by BJ McDonnell who conceived and directed the three music videos – “You Against You,” “Repentless,” and “Pride in Prejudice” – for Slayer’s final studio album, 2015’s “Repentless.” The short film opens with the three music videos assembled as one chronological storyline and stars many of the actors who appeared in the original video series, including Jason Trost (“Hatchet III”) who stars as “Wyatt,” and Danny Trejo (“From Dusk Till Dawn”).

Slayer will begin The Final Campaign, the last leg of its Final World Tour on November 2, wrapping up its touring career with two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30 (dates below).

SEPTEMBER
26  Coliseu General Ruminahui, Quito, Ecuador
29  Luna Park, Buenos Aires City, Argentina

OCTOBER
2  Espaço das Americas, Sao Paulo, Brazil
4   Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6   Gets Louder Festival, Santiago, Chile
8  Valparaiso Sporting Club Vina del Mar,
Vina Del Mar, Chile
11  Exit 111 Festival, Great Stage Park, Manchester, TN

NOVEMBER
“The Final Campaign”
2   Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC
3   PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
5   Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA
6   Giant Center, Hershey, PA
8   Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA
9   Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
11  KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
12  Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
14  TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL
15  Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD
17  Fargodome, Fargo, ND
18  CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
20  Broadmore World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO
22  First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings, MT
24  Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
26  Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
27  Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV
29  The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
30  The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

