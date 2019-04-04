SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint ‘Experience,’ Pandora Now

SiriusXM and Pandora today introduced their first joint “listening experience” since the companies combined earlier this year, Pandora Now. According to the announcement, Pandora NOW “harnesses the combined strength of Pandora’s extensive listener data and SiriusXM’s curatorial expertise to create unique access to the most popular and fast-trending music right now.”

The program features the most popular new music on Pandora but will be delivered to both the SiriusXM and Pandora audiences. For SiriusXM listeners, Pandora Now will be presented as a new curated channel (Channel 3), while Pandora users can find it as an interactive station with song skipping and thumbs up/down rating, or as a continually-updated playlist for Pandora Premium subscribers. The program launched today.

Pandora announced that Cardi B, Post Malone, and Khalid are currently among its most listened-to artists. “To find out that I am one of the most played artists on Pandora is so great and I am so excited to share this news with my fans! Shout out to Bardi Gang!” said Cardi B. “Pandora showing me love is sick as f—,” said Post Malone. “It’s crazy to think I’m one of the most played artists in the world. Thank you to everyone! We are ready to rock with Pandora NOW so fans can listen on both SiriusXM and Pandora. Let’s keep pushing the envelope.”

To celebrate the launch of Pandora NOW, multi-platinum R&B superstar artist Khalid will be at SiriusXM’s Rockefeller Center studios today to launch the new channel and station.

SiriusXM president/chief content officer Scott Greenstein said, “Pandora NOW will be an amazing new experience for both SiriusXM and Pandora listeners. We’re excited to combine, for the first time, the wealth of Pandora listener data with the proven curation expertise of our SiriusXM team to give our combined 100 million listeners a truly unique and unprecedented listening experience.”