×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singer Leon Redbone Dies at 69

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
LEON REDBONELEON REDBONE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 1990
CREDIT: Herbie Knott/REX/Shutterstock

Singer-songwriter Leon Redbone, who specialized in old-school vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley-style music, died earlier today, his family confirmed. He was 69.

A post on his website reads, with a deadpan tone and humor characteristic of his music: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat. He’s interested to see what Blind Blake, Emmett, and Jelly Roll have been up to in his absence, and has plans for a rousing sing along number with Sári Barabás. An eternity of pouring through texts in the Library of Ashurbanipal will be a welcome repose, perhaps followed by a shot or two of whiskey with Lee Morse, and some long overdue discussions with his favorite Uncle, Suppiluliuma I of the Hittites. To his fans, friends, and loving family who have already been missing him so in this realm he says, ” Oh behave yourselves. Thank you…. and good evening everybody.” ”

Redbone had retired from performing in 2015 after an improbable career that saw the release of 16 full-length albums beginning with “On the Track,” his 1975 debut on Warner Bros.  He went on to put out albums on his own August imprint through Blue Thumb, Private Music and Rounder, with his most recent new release, 2014’s “Flying By” was issued through his August Records imprint (distributed by Rounder) as have all of his recordings dating back to the mid-1980s. A compilation of his earliest recordings titled Long Way From Home was released in 2016 via Third Man Records.

More to come …

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • LEON REDBONELEON REDBONE, LONDON, BRITAIN -

    Singer Leon Redbone Dies at 69

    Singer-songwriter Leon Redbone, who specialized in old-school vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley-style music, died earlier today, his family confirmed. He was 69. A post on his website reads, with a deadpan tone and humor characteristic of his music: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed [...]

  • Variety’s International Music Impact Report

    Variety’s International Music Impact Report: The Power Players Across the World

    Streaming has literally changed the world — it’s bringing music and the businesses around it to previously under-optimized territories, and the results are already in full effect. Latin America has become a streaming powerhouse, China and India are well on their way, and the major labels are moving aggressively into Africa, the Middle East and [...]

  • Kanye West Talks About His ‘Sprained

    Kanye West Talks About His ‘Sprained Brain’ in New David Letterman Preview

    Kanye West talks about mental health and his bipolar condition in a third clip released today from his forthcoming interview with David Letterman. The host asks, “What is the mechanism that is malfunctioning in your brain — do you know?” West’s response is similar to many descriptions of a manic state. “I wouldn’t be able [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song and

    Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song and Video, ‘Tucson Train’

    This morning Bruce Springsteen released “Tuscon Train,” a third song from his forthcoming album, “Western Stars.” The clip was directed by Thom Zimny, who helmed the Netflix special of “Springsteen on Broadway” and other projects with the Boss over the years. The black-and-white video features many of the musicians who appear on his new album, including [...]

  • Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Jamie BellParamount

    'Rocketman' Team Celebrates Elton John's Legacy at New York Premiere

    Welcome to the whimsical, sometimes tragic, wholly musical world of Sir Elton John. On Wednesday, fans lined up at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center donning their “rock and roll” star-shaped sunglasses and colorful wigs to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Elton John’s musical biopic “Rocketman.” Before the film, actors and filmmakers gathered on [...]

  • Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With

    Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With Hourlong iHeartRadio Special

    In advance of Friday’s release of “Rocketman,” the “fantasy musical” celebrating the life and music of Elton John, the man himself will be on an hourlong iHeartRadio special Thursday (May 30) at 5 p.m. ET/PT. According to the announcement, Elton will “personally introduce his favorite hits of all time and share captivating stories” across more [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez Signs With L.A. Reid's Hitco

    Jennifer Lopez has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Variety has confirmed with sources close to the singer. Lopez was signed to Epic Records when Reid ran the label — he exited in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee — though it never materialized in a full album under his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad