×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sicko Mode’ Soundtracks Nike Ad Created by 22-Year-Old Newcomer Gibson Hazard

Odell Beckham Jr. is among the NFL stars to appear in the minute-long clip.

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nike ad Odell Beckham

Travis Scott’s bombastic “Sicko Mode” soundtracks a new Nike commercial created by 22-year-old newcomer Gibson Hazard.

The director and filmmaker, who recently launched animation studio House of Hazard, has made intricate attention to detail his signature. In the past, he’s built elaborate clips on a broken 2012 13-inch Macbook. “Before this video, I shot, edited and animated everything myself,” Hazard tells Variety. “With each video I do, I’m always trying to blow my previous work out of the water. In the past, I had to learn new software, but for my first commercial it meant working with a team to bring my vision to life.”

The campaign for Nike’s new football cleats features NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., who, in the opening shots, is portrayed in the form of New York’s Statue of Liberty with his arm outstretched, as if bringing in a touchdown. With fireworks blasting in the background, a hard mold shatters revealing OBJ’s signature jersey as a Cleveland Browns icon.

Just as “Sicko Mode” segues, the scene cuts to Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, climbing and hopping buildings like he’s Spider-Man. After somersaulting onto the field, the running back sprints his way to the touchdown line.

After the next transition, Khalil Mack is seen taking on the entire NFL as a whole — with animals representing the teams.

Beckham shared the minute-long video with his nearly 4 million Twitter followers on Thursday. Watch it below.

Hazard is managed by Matt Bauerschmidt and Jamil Davis along with Ryan Kincade.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Music

  • Roky Erickson Dead

    Roky Erickson, Legendary Psychedelic Musician, Dies at 71

    Roky Erickson — lead vocalist and principal songwriter for the psychedelic band the 13th Floor Elevators and one of the leading lights of Texas rock — died Friday in Austin. He was 71. Erickson’s death was confirmed by his brother Mikel to Bill Bentley, who produced the all-star 1990 Erickson tribute album “Where the Pyramid [...]

  • Rocketman Elton John Biopic

    Elton John, 'Rocketman' Filmmakers Blast Russia's Censorship of Sex Scenes

    Elton John and the “Rocketman” filmmakers have rebuked a Russian distributor for cutting scenes with gay sex and men kissing from the biopic. “We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor ‘Rocketman’ for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today,” read a statement [...]

  • Joerg Wachsmuth From Dresden Plays 'Flight

    American Airlines Eliminates Oversized Bag Fees for Musical Equipment

    Guitar slinging flyers rejoice! American Airlines passengers can now check their musical equipment as standard baggage without the previous oversized bag fees. The airline said in a statement that the new policy, “will be music to the ears of musicians who fly on American.” Sporty passengers too have cause to celebrate as the new rule [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Warriors Beware: Giant Cut-Outs of Drake's Head Fill Toronto Arena for NBA Finals

    What’s with the giant cardboard cut-outs of Drake’s face hoisted in the air at Raptors games and outside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where thousands of fans gather in the so-called “Jurassic Park”?  Well, it just might have something to do with the rapper’s swelled head when his beloved team wins a game — like they did [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Drops NSFW New Song, ‘Press’

    As promised, Cardi B dropped her new song “Press” in the wee hours of Friday morning. While the social media posts teasing the song had a courtroom theme referencing serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former sex worker who was sentenced to death after being convicted for the murders of seven men between 1989 and 1990, [...]

  • 'Pavarotti' Review: Ron Howard's Ebullient Doc

    Film Review: 'Pavarotti'

    Watching a documentary about a famous and beloved artist, I’ll sometimes be suffused with a childlike desire to see his or her life flow forward in one long uninterrupted river of happiness and achievement, with no slumps or setbacks, no peccadilloes, no dark side. It never works out that way, of course. If it did, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad