Sheryl Crow to Join Bruce Springsteen at Stand Up for Heroes (EXCLUSIVE)

Sheryl Crow has been added to the star-studded list of attendees set to perform at the 13th Annual Stand Up for Heroes charity event on Nov. 4, Variety has exclusively learned.

Crow, who just released a new album called “Threads,” will join performances from Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, John Oliver, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart at the event that honors veterans and their families.

The benefit honors the Bob Woodruff Foundation which focuses its efforts on advocating for the rights of service members and their families by helping injured veterans receive support in times of need. Woodruff, a reporter for ABC News who covered the Iraq war, suffered a severe brain injury while on duty, spending 36 days in a coma. His own experiences overseas led Woodruff and wife, Lee, to create the foundation and help vets in any way that they can.

Previously, Stand Up for Heroes has featured A-list performers such as Seth Meyers, Eric Church, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Springsteen and Stewart have been regular performers since its inception and are closely associated with the event.

Stand Up for Heroes will take place at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. The event will kick off the New York Comedy Festival. Tickets are available through the Stand Up for Heroes website.