×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shawn Mendes to Launch SmileDirectClub Partnership With TV Spot During Grammys

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shawn Mendes photographed by PEggy Sirota in Los Angele, CA on July 12, 2018 - Styling: TIFFANY BRISENO Grooming: Anna Bernabe/Exclusive Artists/Oribe Hair Care & Kypris Beauty; Jeans: Just Jeans; Belt: The Kooples; Shirt: Givenchy; Boots: Saint Laurent
CREDIT: Peggy Sirota for Variety

Shawn Mendes has partnered with SmileDirectClub on a new initiative to spread positivity and benefit organizations, brands and causes that resonate with him personally. Its message: that confidence is gained with “an amazing smile.”

The collaboration will launch officially with a TV spot that’s set to air during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. According to an announcement, a portion of the proceeds resulting from the campaign will be donated to “organizations that seek to improve children’s health as well as mental and emotional well-being.”

SmileDirectClub offers invisible aligner therapy with the supervision of a doctor. The four-year-old company is valued at $3.2 billion.

Said co-founder Alex Fenkell: “SmileDirectClub was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of, and we’re thrilled to team up with Shawn Mendes, who truly embodies the confidence that comes with an amazing smile. We know he’s a perfect partner to help spread our message and mission.”

“I’m really excited to partner with SmileDirectClub and collaborate with a company that aims to build confidence and spread positivity in an authentic way,” added Mendes.

Mendes is nominated in two categories at the Grammy Awards: song of the year for “In My Blood” and best pop vocal album for “Shawn Mendes.” He is managed by Andrew Gertler of AG Artists.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Sheryl Crow Signs With Big Machine;

    Sheryl Crow Signs With Big Machine; Duets Album on Deck (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sheryl Crow’s winding road has brought her back to Nashville, for her new label home as well as her actual place of residence. She’s signed a deal with the Big Machine Label Group, Variety has learned. An official announcement is due shortly. The first release under the agreement will be a project Crow has been working [...]

  • Shawn Mendes photographed by PEggy Sirota

    Shawn Mendes to Launch SmileDirectClub Partnership With TV Spot During Grammys

    Shawn Mendes has partnered with SmileDirectClub on a new initiative to spread positivity and benefit organizations, brands and causes that resonate with him personally. Its message: that confidence is gained with “an amazing smile.” The collaboration will launch officially with a TV spot that’s set to air during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. According to an announcement, a [...]

  • 6lack

    6lack, LVRN, Interscope Celebrate Grammy Nomination at Chateau Marmont

    Variety and Louis XIII teamed up with LVRN and Interscope Records to honor rapper and Grammy nominee 6lack at an invite-only dinner on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. 6lack is up for rap/sung performance for “Pretty Little Fears,” featuring J. Cole, off his album “East Atlanta Love Letter.” It’s his third nomination in a span of [...]

  • The Illusionists

    Cirque Du Soleil Acquires Company Behind 'The Illusionists' Magic Show

    Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced its acquisition of the Works Entertainment, the creative and production company behind shows like the live magic franchise “The Illusionists.” This deal is the third acquisition for the group in about three years, says president and CEO Daniel Lamarre. It acquired Blue Man Group in 2017 and VStar [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Fox CEO Charlie Collier on Jussie Smollett Attack: 'Our Heart Goes Out to Him'

    Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier addressed the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on Wednesday. “He’s an important and so talented member of the Fox family and our heart goes out to him,” Collier said during his executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Collier said he could not comment in detail [...]

  • Dawn-Ostroff-Spotify

    Spotify Looking at 'Broad Range' of Podcast M&A Deals, Content Chief Dawn Ostroff Says

    Dawn Ostroff’s inbox is going to get flooded with over-the-transom pitches from podcast content and tech companies hoping to become part of Spotify’s new $500 million podcasting push. Spotify signaled that it’s a major buyer in the podcast biz, announcing all-cash deals Wednesday to buy Gimlet Media and Anchor. All told, Spotify said it expects to [...]

  • Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton

    Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton President of Independent Music & Creator Services

    Warner Music Group today announced that Eliah Seton has been named president of independent music & creator services. According to the announcement, Seton’s promotion — he was most recently president of ADA Worldwide — to this new position recognizes his leadership of WMG’s expanded commitment to the growing independent music community, through ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad