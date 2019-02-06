Shawn Mendes to Launch SmileDirectClub Partnership With TV Spot During Grammys

Shawn Mendes has partnered with SmileDirectClub on a new initiative to spread positivity and benefit organizations, brands and causes that resonate with him personally. Its message: that confidence is gained with “an amazing smile.”

The collaboration will launch officially with a TV spot that’s set to air during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. According to an announcement, a portion of the proceeds resulting from the campaign will be donated to “organizations that seek to improve children’s health as well as mental and emotional well-being.”

SmileDirectClub offers invisible aligner therapy with the supervision of a doctor. The four-year-old company is valued at $3.2 billion.

Said co-founder Alex Fenkell: “SmileDirectClub was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of, and we’re thrilled to team up with Shawn Mendes, who truly embodies the confidence that comes with an amazing smile. We know he’s a perfect partner to help spread our message and mission.”

“I’m really excited to partner with SmileDirectClub and collaborate with a company that aims to build confidence and spread positivity in an authentic way,” added Mendes.

Mendes is nominated in two categories at the Grammy Awards: song of the year for “In My Blood” and best pop vocal album for “Shawn Mendes.” He is managed by Andrew Gertler of AG Artists.