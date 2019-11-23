Shawn Mendes, Halsey Added to American Music Awards Lineup; Selena Gomez to Open

Shawn Mendes and Halsey have been added to the performer lineup for the American Music Awards. Halsey will perform her latest single, “Graveyard,” and Mendes will join Camila Cabello for their duet “Senorita.” Selena Gomez will open the show with a performance of “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” it was revealed on Friday. Also set to take the stage is Carrie Underwood, who will present.

The Nov. 24 show marks Gomez’s first live TV performance in two years. Her upcoming album, while currently untitled, is slated for a January 2020 release. Joining Gomez as another performer is the soon-to-be-crowned artist of the decade Taylor Swift, who’s expected to play a medley of her hits. Other performers include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

Underwood joins previously announced presenters Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Constance Wu and more.

Post Malone, Eilish and Ariana Grande lead in nominations for the AMAs. Post Malone is the most nominated artist this year with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande each received six nods including Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock.

Lil Nas X and Swift are tied with five nominations each, followed by Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai with four each.

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.