Shawn Mendes Partners with eBay and Grammys for Charity

Shawn Mendes will team up with eBay For Charity to raise funds for Grammy-related philanthropic causes.

Starting today, fans will have a chance to bid on Mendes’ VIP meet-and-greets at one of his upcoming concerts, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Grammy Museum and Musicares, the Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm which provides services and programs to members of the music community, including financial assistance for basic living expenses, medical expenses, and treatment for critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Parkinson’s disease.

Additionally, there are nearly 100 additional auction items donated by Grammy nominees and winners like Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Khalid, John Legend, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, Halsey, SZA, Troye Sivan, Fleetwood Mac.

The first week of the charity auctions will launch on eBay, beginning Tuesday and run through Friday, Feb. 15. Wave 2 will launch on Ebay on Monday, Feb. 11 and run through Thursday, Feb. 21. Bidders will also have the opportunity to bid on a VIP experience with Kacey Musgraves and platinum tickets to the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Established in 2008 as a partnership between the Recording Academy and AEG, the Grammy Museum is a nonprofit organization that explores and celebrates all aspects of music, from the technology of the recording process to the legends who have made lasting cultural impact. In 2017, the museum integrated with the Grammy Foundation to broaden the reach of its music education and preservation initiatives through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming.