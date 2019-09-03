Shawn Mendes Reacts to ‘Señorita’ Being Spotify’s Most Streamed Song of the Summer

Shawn Mendes showed his fans some love on Tuesday after finding out his and Camilla Cabello’s smash hit “Señorita” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the summer.
“I just want to say thank you so much for making ‘Señorita’ the song of the summer on Spotify,” he said in a video posted to the music streamer. “Camila and I are absolutely overwhelmed with the support — we love you, thank you so much,” he continued before blowing the camera a kiss.
The Latin-inspired song has garnered more than 565 million streams since its June release, claiming a spot at the top of Spotify’s Top 50 chart for eight consecutive weeks. The song also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mendes’ first No.1 single and Cabello’s second.
The young couple isn’t the only popular duet this summer — Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “I Don’t Care” trails close behind “Señorita” on Spotify’s Songs of the Summer list, followed by Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.” Unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which spent a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the fourth most streamed song of the summer, with the breakout star’s follow-up single “Panini” making the list at 20th most-streamed single.
Check out Spotify’s complete Songs of the Summer list below:
Señorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber) – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
bad guy (with Justin Bieber) – Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber
Old Town Road (Remix)- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Callaita – Bad Bunny, Tainy
Beautiful People (feat Khalid) – Ed Sheeran
Otro Trago – Sech, Darell
Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug) – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Ransom – Lil Tecca
Soltera (Remix) – Lunay, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny
If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
Money in the Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross) – Drake, Rick Ross
Con Calma – Daddy Yankee, Snow
Piece of Your Heart – MEDUZA, Goodboys
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Never Really Over – Katy Perry
Loco Contigo – DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga
Panini – Lil Nas X