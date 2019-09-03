Shawn Mendes Reacts to ‘Señorita’ Being Spotify’s Most Streamed Song of the Summer

Shawn Mendes showed his fans some love on Tuesday after finding out his and Camilla Cabello’s smash hit “Señorita” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the summer.

“I just want to say thank you so much for making ‘Señorita’ the song of the summer on Spotify,” he said in a video posted to the music streamer. “Camila and I are absolutely overwhelmed with the support — we love you, thank you so much,” he continued before blowing the camera a kiss.

The Latin-inspired song has garnered more than 565 million streams since its June release, claiming a spot at the top of Spotify’s Top 50 chart for eight consecutive weeks. The song also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mendes’ first No.1 single and Cabello’s second.

The young couple isn’t the only popular duet this summer — Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “I Don’t Care” trails close behind “Señorita” on Spotify’s Songs of the Summer list, followed by Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.” Unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which spent a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the fourth most streamed song of the summer, with the breakout star’s follow-up single “Panini” making the list at 20th most-streamed single.

Check out Spotify’s complete Songs of the Summer list below:

Señorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber) – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

bad guy (with Justin Bieber) – Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber

Old Town Road (Remix)- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Callaita – Bad Bunny, Tainy

Beautiful People (feat Khalid) – Ed Sheeran

Otro Trago – Sech, Darell

Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug) – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Ransom – Lil Tecca

Soltera (Remix) – Lunay, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny

If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

Money in the Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross) – Drake, Rick Ross

Con Calma – Daddy Yankee, Snow

Piece of Your Heart – MEDUZA, Goodboys

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Never Really Over – Katy Perry

Loco Contigo – DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga

Panini – Lil Nas X