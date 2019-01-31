×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, Maren Morris Confirmed for Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clive Davis with Jennifer Hudson at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala in New York

Now in its 43rd year, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala is famously the music industry’s hottest ticket, an invite-only affair held the night before the Grammy Awards and loaded with the kind of A-list guest list that only Davis could assemble. Organized by Davis with his son, attorney Doug Davis, it’s legendary as a platform for exclusive superstar performances — over the past few years we’ve seen everyone from Mary J. Blige to Barry Manilow sing — and also a rite of passage for younger artists ranging from Chance the Rapper to Alicia Keys. At last year’s event, Jay-Z was the honoree (and was feted with a solo medley of his hits delivered by Keys) and Davis announced that Jennifer Hudson (pictured above) had signed on to star in a forthcoming biopic on Aretha Franklin. Hudson then delivered a medley of Franklin’s hits before the singer herself, who was in attendance in one of her last public appearances before her death in August.

Traditionally, only a couple of performers’ names are leaked before the big night, but Variety has obtained an initial list of guests confirmed to appear at the gala, which will take place Feb. 9 at its usual site, the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Related

While a rep declined to give even a hint of which of these guests might perform, it would not be a leap of logic to assume that at least a couple of them will be taking the stage as performers that night, particularly Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Ryan Tedder, Florida Georgia Line and legendary jazz keyboardist Chick Corea.

It also would not be a stretch to assume that there will be a tribute to Franklin, who worked closely with Davis for many years.

The note concludes, “Of course, the list of performers will remain under wraps until they take the stage; but the ‘Man With The Golden Ears’ guarantees the entertainment will once again blow the roof off.”

Along with those artists, other personalities confirmed for the event are: Live Nation chief Michael Rapino, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver, film producer Brian Grazer, entertainment attorneys John Branca and Allen Grubman, iHeartMedia chief Bob Pittman, CNN on-air personality Don Lemon, restauranteur Wolfgang Puck, hit songwriter/producers Max Martin, Timbaland and Diane Warren as well as the heads of each major label.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Music

  • Clive Davis with Jennifer Hudson at

    Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, Maren Morris Confirmed for Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

    Now in its 43rd year, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala is famously the music industry’s hottest ticket, an invite-only affair held the night before the Grammy Awards and loaded with the kind of A-list guest list that only Davis could assemble. Organized by Davis with his son, attorney Doug Davis, it’s legendary as a platform [...]

  • Dounia

    From Avril to Wu-Tang, the 10 Best Music Moments at Sundance

    Sundance is mostly known for movie premiers and film deals, but among the sea of actors, industry folk and free booze (not necessarily in that order), Robert Redford’s legendary festival also dances into the wee hours of the night thanks to the wealth of music options available. Here are 10 performances that caught our eye [...]

  • United States President Donald J. Trump

    Trump on Jussie Smollett Attack: 'It's Horrible. It Doesn't Get Worse'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that the attack this week on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse.” “I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump said in response to a question on Thursday from April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. Related [...]

  • Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie

    Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie in 'Stardust,' Marc Maron Also Attached

    Johnny Flynn (“Beast”) will play a young David Bowie in “Stardust,” a film about the rock star’s first visit to the U.S. in 1971. Flynn is coming off a run in London’s West End, playing opposite Kit Harrington (“Game of Thrones”) in Sam Shepherd’s “True West.” In “Stardust” Jena Malone (“Vice”) will play his then [...]

  • British Musicians’ Union Advises Artists to

    British Musicians’ Union Advises Artists to Avoid PledgeMusic

    In the wake of direct-to-fan platform PledgeMusic falling behind in paying artists over the past few months, the British Musicians’ Union announced that it had met with executives from the company on Wednesday, and advised artists to use other platforms “until such time as this situation has been resolved.” Last week PledgeMusic acknowledged the lateness [...]

  • Super Bowl Halftime: Least-Memorable Performances in

    The Least-Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances in History

    After the power, presence and flash of Prince, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performances — not to mention the controversy of this weekend’s Maroon 5-Travis Scott spot — it’s hard to believe that the big game’s intermission show used to consist of college marching bands along with performers like the [...]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Postpones Launch in India

    As January 31st wound down in India, there was still no sign of the blowout party that Spotify had planned to celebrate its long-anticipated launch in the country, which multiple sources told Variety was scheduled to take place today. That launch was postponed within the past few days, according to a source close to the situation, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad