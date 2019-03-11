‘Shallow’ Co-Writer Anthony Rossomando, Lee Ann Womack Join 2019 ASCAP Expo Lineup

“Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando, who shared in Lady Gaga’s Oscar for best original song, and country star Lee Ann Womack have joined the lineup of the 2019 edition of the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo. To be held May 2 to 4 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, the event brings together songwriters, composers, producers and artists to discuss pressing issues among music creatives working in the industry today.

Others set to appear include composer Austin Wintory (“Assassin’s Creed Syndicate”), 21 Savage manager Kei Henderson, Capitol Music Group’s svp of global creative Amber Grimes, LVRN’s Tunde Balogun, songwriter Claudia Brant and Matthew Koma, who has worked with Zedd, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and Bruce Springsteen, among others — and currently leads the band Winnetka Bowling League.

The performance rights organization also announced conference tracks exploring the Atlanta music scene and Latin music’s growing impact.

For the 2018 edition, the Expo featured interviews with St. Vincent (in conversation with King Princess), Jermaine Dupri and Billie Eilish as well as “master sessions” with Ne-Yo and the Futuristics.

Previous keynote speakers include Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Quincy Jones, Ludacris, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Lindsey Buckingham, Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Jeff Lynne.

For access to video of previous years’ panels, head over to the ASCAP site. And check out video recaps of the 2018 event here.