SESAC Toasts Rami Dawod as Pop Songwriter of the Year

Camila Cabello’s “Never Be The Same” and “Electricity” by Mark Ronson and Silk City featuring Dua Lipa are just a few of the co-writing credits celebrated during an October 16 dinner at Nobu Malibu hosted by SESAC in honor of Rami Dawod. Named Pop Songwriter of the Year by the performance rights organization, Dawod is a member of the production duo Jarami alongside Jacob Olofsson. Earlier this year, Dawod signed with independent music publisher Reservoir.

“Never Be the Same” was co-written by Cabello, Frank Dukes, Sasha Sloan and Olofsson and was also named Pop Song of the Year by SESAC.

“We’re beyond thrilled to honor Rami as SESAC’s Pop Songwriter of the Year,” said Sam Kling, SESAC’s SVP of creative operations. “We’re grateful to Rami and proud that he is part of the SESAC family, and we look forward to celebrating many more successes with him in the future.”

Added SESAC’s Mario Prins: “Rami is a phenomenally talented songwriter, producer, and artist. I’ve been working with him over the past several years and I think this is only the beginning.”

Dawod is a Grammy winner for “Electricity,” by Mark Ronson and Silk City ft. Dua Lipa, which was named best dance recording at the 2018 awards ceremony.