Blanco Brown Does ‘The Git Up,’ Warner Chappell Takes Top Honor at SESAC Nashville Music Awards

SESAC celebrated its songwriters and the publishers behind the year’s most performed country and Americana songs at the PRO’s 2019 Nashville Music Awards on Nov. 10.

The event was held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and hosted by Shannan Hatch, SESAC’s vice president of creative services. Taking top honors was Justin Ebach (Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl,” Brett Young’s “Here Tonight”) who was named Songwriter of the Year, Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III and published by Rosest Music, was named Song of the Year, and Warner Chappell Music, which took home publisher of the year.

Dustin Lynch presented Ebach with his award and Eric Church surprised his co-writer Hubbard with the award for his song “Desperate Man.”

Other highlights included Blanco Brown performing his viral smash “The Git Up” (pictured), Jimmie Allen delivering “Best Shot” alongside co-writer Josh London, and Hubbard, who took the stage to perform Eric Church’s “Desperate Man,” which he co-wrote with the singer.

SESAC is the smallest of the three major performing rights organizations in the U.S. (the other two are ASCAP and BMI), and the only one that is a for-profit entity. Founded in 1930, SESAC has been based in Nashville since 1985.