×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blanco Brown Does ‘The Git Up,’ Warner Chappell Takes Top Honor at SESAC Nashville Music Awards

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Blanco Brown performs onstage during the 2019 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for SESAC)
CREDIT: Getty Images for SESAC

SESAC celebrated its songwriters and the publishers behind the year’s most performed country and Americana songs at the PRO’s 2019 Nashville Music Awards on Nov. 10.

The event was held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and hosted by Shannan Hatch, SESAC’s vice president of creative services. Taking top honors was Justin Ebach (Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl,” Brett Young’s “Here Tonight”) who was named Songwriter of the Year, Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III and published by Rosest Music, was named Song of the Year, and Warner Chappell Music, which took home publisher of the year.

Dustin Lynch presented Ebach with his award and Eric Church surprised his co-writer Hubbard with the award for his song “Desperate Man.”

Other highlights included Blanco Brown performing his viral smash “The Git Up” (pictured), Jimmie Allen delivering “Best Shot” alongside co-writer Josh London, and Hubbard, who took the stage to perform Eric Church’s “Desperate Man,” which he co-wrote with the singer.

SESAC is the smallest of the three major performing rights organizations in the U.S. (the other two are ASCAP and BMI), and the only one that is a for-profit entity. Founded in 1930, SESAC has been based in Nashville since 1985.

More Music

  • Pluto: Vevo Stations Launching on Ad-Supported

    Channeling MTV, Vevo Launches Linear Programming on Pluto

    Music television is back: Major label-owned music video platform Vevo is launching a series of linear channels for leanback viewing on Pluto TV, the ad-supported video service that got acquired by Viacom earlier this year. A first channel, dubbed Vevo Pop, will launch on November 12; additional channels, including a holiday-themed station, are expected to [...]

  • Kevin LilesUJA-Federation of New York's Music

    300’s Kevin Liles Joins NY:LON Summit Keynote Roster

    The Music Business Association (Music Biz) and Music Ally today announce that 300 Entertainment cofounder and CEO Kevin Liles will deliver a keynote interview at the fourth annual NY:LON Connect music business summit. The conference takes place January 16 – 17, 2020 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York. According to the announcement, Liles [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    During her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday night, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it was interesting when I heard there were rumors that [...]

  • Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore

    The Rap on Rudy Ray Moore: How 'Dolemite' Became as Much a Soul Musical as Comedy

    Among the other things Eddie Murphy’s rapturously received new comedy has going for it, “Dolemite Is My Name” might be the movie musical of the year, in spirit, if not wholly in form. At least, there are a few sequences where its real-life protagonist, comedian/musician/actor Rudy Ray Moore, breaks into a kind of proto-hip-hop performance [...]

  • Summer Walker

    Summer Walker Brings Out Jhene Aiko and Usher at Sold-Out Los Angeles Show

    Summer Walker is the “queen of R&B,” declared producer London On Da Track at her sold-out show at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. He, along with special guests Usher and Jhene Aiko, represented the proven hitmakers who bowed down, as it were, to Walker on Friday night.  On a stage that consisted of two [...]

  • Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of

    Black Crowes Announce 2020 Reunion Tour Via... Subway Advertisement?

    All those teases about the Black Crowes getting back together for a reunion tour appear to have finally been confirmed: A 2020 version of the band is set to play the “Shake Your Money Maker” album in its entirety, “plus all the hits,” in the New York area next July, presumably among many other dates. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad