×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support Minority Film Composers

The foundation, created by composer Christophe Beck, was unveiled at the org's annual film/television awards.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Teal Moss

Music-rights organization SESAC plans to co-fund a new foundation designed to support minority film and TV composers, officials announced at last night’s annual Film & Television Composer Awards in Santa Monica.

The Key Change Foundation, created by “Frozen” and “Ant-Man” composer Christophe Beck (pictured above, center), “will provide grants to support scores by emerging film composers from underrepresented groups,” said SESAC VP of film and TV Erin Collins (above, right).

It’s a long-planned follow-up to SESAC Scores: The Beck Diversity Project, a mentorship program launched last year and designed to “make a meaningful impact on the historically low number of women and people of color hired in the film composer community.”

Over the past year, SESAC Scores held six events, involving more than 350 participants (and watched by another 5,000 via live streaming) and hosted by industry figures including Beck, composer John Swihart (“How I Met Your Mother”), agent Richard Kraft and others.

Beck was among dozens of composers honored Thursday night for their work in film, TV, streaming media and advertising. Beck’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was the top film cited.

TV composers receiving awards included Danny Lux (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Gabriel Mann (“Modern Family”), Jon Ehrlich and Jason Derlatka (“The Resident”), Paul Buckley (“Odd Squad”), Francois Hasden (“48 Hours”), Evan Frankfort (“Lucky Dog”), Sean Motley (“The Voyager With Josh Garcia”), David Dachinger (PGA Tour Golf) and Guillermo Brown, Hagar Ben-Ari, Steven Scalfati and Tim Young (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”).

SESAC CEO John Josephson (above, left) introduced the evening, a mostly laid-back affair in which composers and music supervisors mingled with publishers, agents, studio executives, attorneys, publicists and others in the film music community.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Music

  • Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins Album

    Album Review: The Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins'

    Released in tandem with an Amazon Studios documentary, “Chasing Happiness,” and its emotional, rags-to-riches tale of fraternity gone asunder (then, obviously back to brotherly bliss, again), there are many things to be learned from “Happiness Begins,” the first new Jonas Brothers album in 10 years. The band’s fifth studio album, and its first unified effort [...]

  • SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support

    SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support Minority Film Composers

    Music-rights organization SESAC plans to co-fund a new foundation designed to support minority film and TV composers, officials announced at last night’s annual Film & Television Composer Awards in Santa Monica. The Key Change Foundation, created by “Frozen” and “Ant-Man” composer Christophe Beck (pictured above, center), “will provide grants to support scores by emerging film [...]

  • Perry Farrell

    Perry Farrell Looks to 'Kind Heaven' for a Modern-Day Messiah

    With his groundbreaking band Jane’s Addiction and the 1991 launch of the annual Lollapalooza Festival, front man and impresario Perry Farrell helped create, curate and define alternative music in the ’90s. Nearly 30 years later, Farrell remains on the cutting edge, both sonically and conceptually as his new solo album “Kind Heaven” attests. Now 60, [...]

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    San Francisco Radio Station Goes Drake-Free for Duration of NBA Finals

    Drake is to his hometown NBA finalists the Toronto Raptors what Spike Lee represents to the Knicks, Jack Nicholson to the Lakers and Billy Crystal to the Clippers: a super-fan who stalks the sidelines, trolling rivals (the Golden State Warriors for the foreseeable future) and occasionally giving his team’s first-year coach Nick Nurse a light [...]

  • Prince Remembered by Three Key Women

    Prince Remembered by Three Key Women in His Life

    Prince had many women in his life — friends, lovers, collaborators, band members, recording engineers, managers, publicists, sometimes combinations. And they were often the ones who were closest to him. In advance of the “Originals” compilation album — available today as a Tidal exclusive, which features Prince’s original versions of his compositions that were made famous [...]

  • Zedd Matthew Koma

    Zedd Takes a Beating Online After 'Clarity' Collaborator Describes DJ as 'Toxic'

    A DJ known for making hits, is taking a few hits himself this week. Zedd, known for recent EDM-pop crossover hits like “The Middle” featuring Maren Morris, was called out by former collaborator Matthew Koma on Instagram and Twitter. In a June 5 post, Koma described working with Zedd (pictured, at left), whose real name [...]

  • Metallica National Anthem

    Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Shred National Anthem at NBA Finals (Watch)

    Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett kicked off Wednesday’s NBA Finals game at the Oracle Arena in Oakland with a heavy metal rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Taking position on the court in front of a projection of American flags, the two guitarists traded licks with Hammett taking the lead and Hetfield providing the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad