×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Selena Gomez: ‘Social Media Has Been Really Terrible for My Generation’

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Selena Gomez took a moment at the Cannes Film Festival to lament a culture where everyone lives on their phones.

“I think our world is going through a lot,” Gomez said at a press conference in the South of France on Wednesday morning. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Gomez has more than 150 million Instagram followers, but she said that she’s learned to be selective about what she posts. “I think it’s pretty impossible to make it safe at this point,” Gomez said. “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Related

Gomez is at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with a role in this year’s opening night movie, Jim Jarmusch’s “The Died Don’t Die,” which premiered on Tuesday. The zombie movie starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloe Savigny opened to mix reviews. But that didn’t seem to bother Jarmusch.

“I think zombies as a metaphor is so laden,” the director said. “I think some of the thing I read this morning about our film were things that honestly hadn’t occurred to me. I think the metaphor is stronger than I was aware of.”

Jarmusch said that he was influenced to make “The Dead Don’t Die” by George Romero’s 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead” and other horror movies. “As a child I saw the universal monster movies, which had a big impression on me, especially Dracula,” Jarmusch said. “I’m more of a fan of vampires than zombies. There are many horror directors that I love, some even contemporaries like Sam Raimi. I like John Carpenter’s films. I have a wide interest in all films. My expertise is not in horror film although I’ve absorbed a lot of them.”

The cast was a reunion of sorts for the director. Swinton starred in Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive.” And Murray appeared in “Broken Flowers.”

“Speaking only for myself, I would say I’m at my best when I’m working for a living,” Murray said. “When I’m not working, I’m lazy. I feel the vitality of film is a representation of the best of my current state of consciousness. I’m a better person when I’m working on a film. The two are close for me. The state of a work of my film is a high point of a week or month or a year.”

The need for more women directors at Cannes has been at the forefront of this year’s festival. “I would remind us that women have been making films for 11 decades now,” Swinton said. “There are countless films by women out here. The question is why don’t we know about them?”

Swinton encouraged everyone in the room to raise awareness. “We have our female filmmakers—some of them are working bars,” she said. “Some of them can’t get into school That’s where we need to start. We need to look at the canon. It all exists. We just need to really pay attention to it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Sony/ATV Names David Ventura and Tim

    Sony/ATV Publishing Names David Ventura and Tim Major to Head U.K. Company

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt announced today that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company’s U.K. operations. Ventura is promoted to president & co-managing director and Major to co-managing director, replacing previous managing director Guy Moot (who in January took over Platt’s previous role as CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing). Both [...]

  • Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

    Just a day after Mick Jagger posted a video clip of himself dancing strenuously, the Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” North American tour, which was postponed after the singer required heart surgery. All of the postponed shows have been rescheduled. The “No Filter” will now kick off — just two [...]

  • Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale and Griffin

    BAM Gala Marks Leadership Change, Celebrates Brooklyn as 'Cultural Center of New York'

    Wednesday’s annual gala celebrating the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) served as a poignant moment of transition for the New York stalwart of contemporary performance. As long-time artistic director Joe Melillo, who along with Harvey Lichtenstein transformed BAM into a vanguard of progressive art, prepares to pass the torch to new leadership, gathered patrons and [...]

  • DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled to Donate Proceeds From Nipsey Hussle Collab to Slain Rapper's Children

    Rap producer, performer and social-media star DJ Khaled announced Wednesday that he, along with his co-writers and co-producers, have agreed to donate 100% of their future earnings for forthcoming collaboration “Higher” to Nipsey Hussle’s children. Just days before the Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot on March 31, Hussle filmed a music [...]

  • Dua Lipa Tom Jones

    Dua Lipa and Tom Jones to Perform at amfAR's Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety‘s Marc Malkin is on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Get the scoop on all the news, parties and more straight from the Croisette below. AmfAR’s upcoming Cannes gala is shaping up quite nicely. Sources tell Variety that the evening will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Tom Jones. And they’re not the only [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Daughters File Suit as Estate Fight Continues

    Tom Petty’s daughters filed suit against his widow on Wednesday, as a struggle continues for control of the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Adria Petty and Annakim Violette allege that their father’s wife, Dana York Petty, has deprived them of their rightful role in determining how Petty’s works are released. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad