Sebastian Maniscalco to Host MTV VMAs

Sebastian Maniscalco

MTV has announced that comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 “VMAs” live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26.

Last year, Maniscalco published his best selling book “Stay Hungry,” followed by a stand up tour of the same name. The comedian has also sold out shows at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall and was named the 2018 Billboard “Comedian of the Year.” Additionally, Maniscalco will appear in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film “The Irishman” alongside an ensemble cast that includes Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Joe Pesci and Ray Romano.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, “MTV VMAs” executive producer. “Sebastian is on fire right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

The hosting gig comes as the second big news for the funny man this month, following the birth of his second child on June 15.

2019 also marks the first year that the awards show will come to New Jersey. The show has typically landed in New York and Los Angeles over its 36 year history (as well as twice in Miami and once in Las Vegas).

 

