Scooter Braun to Keynote 2019 State of the Entertainment Industry Conference

Scooter Braun will be the keynote speaker at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Entertainment Industry Conference on Nov. 21. The music and media mogul will discuss his career as an entrepreneur and in entertainment with Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin.

Braun is the founder of SB Projects, a top tier management company whose client roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, J Balvin, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss, among others, as well as a multi-dimensional media company with a full slate of television and film projects. They include an untitled K-Pop film at FOX, Chinonye Chukwu’s “A Taste of Power,” HBO Max’s “Anna K,” a Lil Dicky Show on FX, Showtime’s “Omniverse” and FOX’s “Anthem.”

Braun also serves as the founder and chairman of Ithaca Holdings LLC where he has built an elite portfolio via the acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group earlier this year, Mythos Studios with Marvel founding chairman David Maisel, unscripted content studio GoodStory Entertainment with JD Roth, and the acquisition of Atlas Publishing, among others. Braun also recently signed a multi-year first look TV deal with Amazon Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Entertainment Industry Conference takes place on Nov. 21. at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. LL Cool J will emcee. Those interested in attending must register online at www.hollywoodchamber.net/events. Admission is $159.