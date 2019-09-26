Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings Partners With 740 Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings has partnered with independent marketing company, record label and publisher, 740 Project. Based in Los Angeles, 740 was founded by partners Jesse “Punch” Edwards, Rahim Wright and Charley Greenberg and amassed an impressive client roster that includes Migos, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Gates, Kiiara and Young Thug, among others. 740 also works with such noted music brands as Quality Control and Maybach Music Group, and recently signed Capitol Records artist DeathbyRomy to a joint venture with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Says Braun in announcing the partnership: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with 740 as they are some of the most innovative and tenacious marketers in music today.”

Ithaca’s recent transactions include the purchase of Big Machine Label Group for $300 million, an acquisition that pushed the company to a valuation of more than $800 million.

Other business initiatives Braun and Co. have launched in recent years include Mythos Studios, a partnership with Marvel Founding Chairman David Maisel; the acquisition of Atlas Publishing; and partnerships with Jason Owen’s Sandbox Entertainment as well as Morris Higham Management. Ithaca also has a long-standing investment in and partnership with Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Adel “Future” Nur. In 2019, Ithaca launched Raised in Space, an investment fund led by former BMG President Zach Katz.

Pictured from left: Rahim Wright, Scooter Braun, Jesse “Punch” Edwards and Charley Greenberg.