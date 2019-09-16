ScHoolboy Q Reveals ‘CrasH’ Tour Dates

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist ScHoolboy Q today announced dates for his next jaunt across the country, the CrasH Tour 2019. Special guest NAV will join on select dates; dates appear in full below

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off November 4 in Houston and make stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping December 4 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour; cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 10am local time.

ScHoolboy Q continues to ride the success of his most recent album “CrasH Talk,,” which was released in April and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, as well as his 2017 Grammy nominated album “Blank Face,” which features the tag-team single with Kanye West “That Part,” not to mention “X,” his song from the “Black Panther” soundtrack with 2 Chainz and Saudi.

ScHoolboy Q 2019 North American CrasH Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Monday, November 4, 2019 Houston, TX Revention Music Center Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom Friday, November 8, 2019 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium Saturday, November 9, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Monday, November 11, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall – Avant Gardner Friday, November 15, 2019 Washington, DC Echostage Monday, November 18, 2019 Toronto, ON* REBEL* Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit Thursday, November 21, 2019 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Friday, November 22, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom Saturday, November 23, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Armory Monday, November 25, 2019 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland+ Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT* The Complex* Friday, November 29, 2019 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Sunday, December 1, 2019 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum