ScHoolboy Q Reveals ‘CrasH’ Tour Dates

By
Variety Staff

Schoolboy Q
CREDIT: Angel Marchini/REX/Shutterstock

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist ScHoolboy Q today announced dates for his next jaunt across the country, the CrasH Tour 2019. Special guest NAV will join on select dates; dates appear in full below

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off November 4 in Houston and make stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping December 4 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour; cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 10am local time.

ScHoolboy Q continues to ride the success of his most recent album “CrasH Talk,,” which was released in April and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, as well as his 2017 Grammy nominated album “Blank Face,” which features the tag-team single with Kanye West “That Part,” not to mention “X,” his song from the “Black Panther” soundtrack with 2 Chainz and Saudi.

ScHoolboy Q 2019 North American CrasH Tour Dates:

 

DATE CITY VENUE
Monday, November 4, 2019 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Friday, November 8, 2019 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Saturday, November 9, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
Monday, November 11, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall – Avant Gardner
Friday, November 15, 2019 Washington, DC Echostage
Monday, November 18, 2019 Toronto, ON* REBEL*
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Thursday, November 21, 2019 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Friday, November 22, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
Saturday, November 23, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Armory
Monday, November 25, 2019 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland+
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT* The Complex*
Friday, November 29, 2019 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sunday, December 1, 2019 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

 

 

    ScHoolboy Q Reveals 'CrasH' Tour Dates

