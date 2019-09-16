ScHoolboy Q Reveals ‘CrasH’ Tour Dates

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist ScHoolboy Q today announced dates for his next jaunt across the country, the CrasH Tour 2019. Special guest NAV will join on select dates; dates appear in full below
Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off November 4 in Houston and make stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and more before wrapping December 4 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour; cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 10am local time.
ScHoolboy Q continues to ride the success of his most recent album “CrasH Talk,,” which was released in April and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, as well as his 2017 Grammy nominated album “Blank Face,” which features the tag-team single with Kanye West “That Part,” not to mention “X,” his song from the “Black Panther” soundtrack with 2 Chainz and Saudi.
ScHoolboy Q 2019 North American CrasH Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Monday, November 4, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Revention Music Center
|Tuesday, November 5, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|Friday, November 8, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|Saturday, November 9, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Monday, November 11, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia
|Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues Boston
|Wednesday, November 13, 2019
|Brooklyn, NY
|Great Hall – Avant Gardner
|Friday, November 15, 2019
|Washington, DC
|Echostage
|Monday, November 18, 2019
|Toronto, ON*
|REBEL*
|Wednesday, November 20, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Thursday, November 21, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Friday, November 22, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom
|Saturday, November 23, 2019
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory
|Monday, November 25, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland+
|Tuesday, November 26, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Wednesday, November 27, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT*
|The Complex*
|Friday, November 29, 2019
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|Sunday, December 1, 2019
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|Wednesday, December 4, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum