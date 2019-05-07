×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Schoolboy Q Channeled Grief Over Deaths of Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle Into Art

The rapper released the album "Crash Talk" on April 26 and received a shout-out from Drake at the BBMAs five days later.

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Schoolboy Q
CREDIT: Angel Marchini/REX/Shutterstock

At last week’s Billboard Music Awards, Drake took a moment of his acceptance speech for best male artist to note the importance of camaraderie among rappers. Specifically, he shouted out Schoolboy Q, telling the crowd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena: “Schoolboy Q said something really nice about me the other day. I had to sit there and debate whether or not I was gonna reach out to him. Obviously, I didn’t want to be that guy that was too cool. I reached out to him, I let him know it meant the world to me.”

The gesture was a sign of respect as much as a nod to potential collaboration and friendship. Schoolboy Q is among an elite roster of talent at TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) alongside Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Jay Rock. On April 26, he released his long-delayed fifth album “Crash Talk,” which, clocking in at 14 tracks and 50 minutes, is about as compact a dose of dissonance as you can get for a party-banger album these days.

Related

That’s in part because Schoolboy, whose real name is Quincy Hanley, is feeling introspective of late. The South Central Los Angeles rapper has been at it for over a decade, but the last year may have been among his most trying. First, there was the death of close friend Mac Miller, who overdosed but also battled depression, something Schoolboy has struggled with, too. More recently, another L.A. hip-hop luminary, Nipsey Hussle, was gunned down — a death that shook Schoolboy to his core.

In times of great heartache comes great art. And in enlisting rap heavyweight friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, 21 Savage and 6lack, a more confident, poised, Schoolboy Q emerged.

The 32-year-old met his devotees on album release day when he staged a pop-up in the Fairfax district that drew a long line down the street. Afterwards, Schoolboy Q, who says he’s the “happiest [he’s] ever felt,” caught up with Variety.

How do you feel the response to the album has been?
You know what? This is art. You either gonna like it or you not gonna like it, and I really don’t care. Because I’ve cared way too much in my career. Way too much.

You’ve scrapped the album a couple times, at what point did you realize it was ready?
[When] it felt like how I wanted it to sound. Short album; 14 records; under 50 minutes. I always wanted to do that.

Why stopped you from a compact album in the past?
Trying to please people … and compromise my art to make somebody else happy. I love all my albums, don’t get me wrong. But I will always do a little extra, make sure I do this or that because I wanted a good review or some shit. That’s not how music should be made. You should make music because that’s what you want to make.

The look of your album covers often obstructs your face. How did you collaborate with visual artist Blue on “Crash Talk?”
Blue already had it, ‘cause I had it in mind that I wanted to use a bag to cover my face for this next album. When I saw the picture, and it was yellow — the whole theme of the album is yellow, gray, and black — I’m like “bruh, I need that.” I put my touch on it, my handwriting, bullshit like that, but that was all him.

What’s the meaning of the bag on your head?
I just cover my face [on] every album. It’s like a fresh start. ‘Cause none of my albums sound the same. “Oxymoron,” “Blank Face,” “Crash Talk.” … It’s like a new person every time. I was Groovy Tony last album, this album I’m Crash.

Kid Cudi really makes “Dangerous” stand out. How did it come together?
I had the song done since 2016. It could’ve been on “Blank Face” actually. I wanted someone else to put some flavor on there, and I hit Cudi. I went to his studio and he laid it down. He made it hard.

It’s been a year since Mac Miller died and a month since Nipsey. Did that have anything to do with the album getting pushed back?
After Mac, I pushed it back, like, “Nah, I couldn’t do that.” Then Nipsey died and we pushed it another week. I wanted to drop it in May…  but we had all these pop-up shops and so much of the work was already done. We weren’t expecting Nipsey to pass. It put me in a weird spot. It’s just a f–ked up situation.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Music

  • Schoolboy Q

    How Schoolboy Q Channeled Grief Over Deaths of Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle Into Art

    At last week’s Billboard Music Awards, Drake took a moment of his acceptance speech for best male artist to note the importance of camaraderie among rappers. Specifically, he shouted out Schoolboy Q, telling the crowd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena: “Schoolboy Q said something really nice about me the other day. I had to [...]

  • Paul Rosenberg

    Eminem Manager and Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg Details Upcoming Mixtape Doc

    It’s hard to imagine that Paul Rosenberg nearly became a doctor instead of the CEO of one of the most powerful labels in hip hop. In a conversation moderated by Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Joe Levy on Monday (May 6) at the Music Biz conference in Nashville, Rosenberg revealed that he initially went to college [...]

  • rolling stone magazine Sold to PMC

    Rolling Stone to Launch Its Own Music Charts in Challenge to Billboard

    Rolling Stone will begin publishing its own music charts beginning next Monday, in a challenge to the longtime leader in the field, Billboard magazine. The new “Rolling Stone Charts” will encompass the top 100 singles and the top 200 albums in the U.S.. the singles chart will be updated daily instead of weekly. The lists [...]

  • I Want My MTV

    Tribeca Film Review: 'I Want My MTV'

    The first thing you want from a history of MTV is to get dunked in the hot-but-cool nostalgia of it, and the fast, fleet documentary “I Want My MTV” delivers those 1980s goods about as good as you can get. Here’s “Video Killed the Radio Star,” the novelty single by the Buggles that launched the [...]

  • Janelle MonaeCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Janelle Monae's Stylist Details Her Stylish, Surreal Met Gala Look

    Alexandra Mandelkorn went through 15 sketches before settling on Janelle Monae’s final Met Gala look. Mandelkorn is the mastermind stylist behind Monae’s red carpet reign and is responsible for her style from PYNK-era to present. When it comes to Monae’s look for the first Monday of May event, Mandelkorn turned to Picasso and Dali for [...]

  • Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang,

    Woodstock Founder Says Japanese Investors Siphoned $17 Million, Sinking Festival

    UPDATED: In a telling letter sent Monday afternoon to Woodstock 50’s former investors, the Japanese firm Dentsu Aegis, Woodstock 50 founder Michael Lang has asked that the company “honor the law and your obligations, stop interfering with our efforts to put on this wonderful event and return the $17 million you improperly took.” The letter [...]

  • Lady GagaCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Lady Gaga Strips Through Four Outfits on Met Gala Red Carpet

    Lady Gaga busted into the 2019 Met Gala with an extravagant Brandon Maxwell outfit–well, outfits. Like a Russian nesting doll, Gaga took off one layer after another. The Oscar-winning singer-actress began the carpet walk with an army of umbrella holding men, led by Maxwell, trailing her voluminous pink dress. Her dress was so large that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad