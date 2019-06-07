×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

San Francisco Radio Station Goes Drake-Free for Duration of NBA Finals

"His taunting toward the Warriors must stop," says KBLX's program director.

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rapper Drake attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center, in Los AngelesRaptors vs. Lakers - Celebrity Sightings, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/

Drake is to his hometown NBA finalists the Toronto Raptors what Spike Lee represents to the Knicks, Jack Nicholson to the Lakers and Billy Crystal to the Clippers: a super-fan who stalks the sidelines, trolling rivals (the Golden State Warriors for the foreseeable future) and occasionally giving his team’s first-year coach Nick Nurse a light back massage.

Thanks to his antics – which included wearing an old-school Raptors jersey with the name of Warriors’ star Steph Curry’s dad Del and making fun of the sharpshooter’s hair – Drake has become enemy No. 1 among Warrior fans and now that includes San Francisco media as well.

Urban Adult Contemporary station KBLX has virtually eliminated Drake from its playlist. According to Mediabase, three Drake songs in regular rotation saw significant drops in the past two weeks – “In My Feelings” went from two plays to one, “Passionfruit” from six plays to zero and “One Dance” from three to zero, while “Hold On We’re Going Home” with Majid Jordan went from four plays to none. Overall Drake dropped from a ranking of 56 to 314 on the station’s airplay chart. (For context, the most played artist on the station is Whitney Houston, averaging nearly 50 spins on a weekly basis; of contemporary acts, Ella Mai ranks fourth most-played.)

Related

KBLX program director Elroy Smith makes no apologies on his decision, telling Variety: “The Golden State Warriors will 3-PEAT. Our listeners are in absolute support of the station’s decision to ban all Drake music until the NBA finals are had by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Our social media is blowing up with reaction from both Raptors and Warriors fans. Raptors fans are steadfast and supportive of their team. Drake started it by disrespecting the Warriors. His taunting toward the Warriors must stop.”

The station’s trolling tactic has been to start-stop Drake songs then flip to voices of Warriors players mashed up with Queen’s “We are the Champions.”

But Warriors star Klay Thompson isn’t sure banning Drake from the airwaves is a good idea. “I’ve been a fan since I was in high school,” he told local TV station KPIX. “If it’s one of his softer R&B songs, like ‘Hotline Bling,’ I’ll skip it because I’m in kill mode right now trying to get these four games.”

Thompson was sidelined for Game 3 with a hamstring strain, but hoped to return for the next game.

Toronto leads the NBA Finals two games to one over the Warriors, seeking their third title in a row and their fourth in the last five years, with the fourth game scheduled for tonight in Oakland at 6pm PT on ABC.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheers For the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Music

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    San Francisco Radio Station Goes Drake-Free for Duration of NBA Finals

    Drake is to his hometown NBA finalists the Toronto Raptors what Spike Lee represents to the Knicks, Jack Nicholson to the Lakers and Billy Crystal to the Clippers: a super-fan who stalks the sidelines, trolling rivals (the Golden State Warriors for the foreseeable future) and occasionally giving his team’s first-year coach Nick Nurse a light [...]

  • Prince Remembered by Three Key Women

    Prince Remembered by Three Key Women in His Life

    Prince had many women in his life — friends, lovers, collaborators, band members, recording engineers, managers, publicists, sometimes combinations. And they were often the ones who were closest to him. In advance of the “Originals” compilation album — available today as a Tidal exclusive, which features Prince’s original versions of his compositions that were made famous [...]

  • Zedd Matthew Koma

    Zedd Takes a Beating Online After 'Clarity' Collaborator Describes DJ as 'Toxic'

    A DJ known for making hits, is taking a few hits himself this week. Zedd, known for recent EDM-pop crossover hits like “The Middle” featuring Maren Morris, was called out by former collaborator Matthew Koma on Instagram and Twitter. In a June 5 post, Koma described working with Zedd (pictured, at left), whose real name [...]

  • Metallica National Anthem

    Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Shred National Anthem at NBA Finals (Watch)

    Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett kicked off Wednesday’s NBA Finals game at the Oracle Arena in Oakland with a heavy metal rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Taking position on the court in front of a projection of American flags, the two guitarists traded licks with Hammett taking the lead and Hetfield providing the [...]

  • Neil Young & Stray Gators, Tuscaloosa

    Album Review: Neil Young & Stray Gators' 'Tuscaloosa'

    If you didn’t know better, you might imagine that Neil Young was making a political statement by choosing now as the time to release “Tuscaloosa,” a live album recorded at the University of Alabama in 1973, which includes as one of its fiery highlights “Alabama,” a sort of sequel to “Southern Man” that helped further [...]

  • Dr. John dead

    Dr. John, New Orleans Music Icon, Dies at 77

    Dr. John, the flamboyant New Orleans singer-pianist whose hoodoo-drenched music made him the summarizing figure of the grand Crescent City R&B/rock ‘n’ roll tradition, died Thursday of a heart attack at age 77. “Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a [...]

  • Carrie Underwood CMT Awards

    TV Ratings: CMT Music Awards Reaches 2.7 Million Viewers

    The 2019 CMT Music Awards, which recognizes the best videos in the country music space, saw a significant bump in viewership from last year’s edition. Last night’s awards show, which was hosted by Little Big Town, hit 2.7 million total viewers across the multiple channels on which it was broadcast (CMT, Paramount, TVLand, MTV, MTV2, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad