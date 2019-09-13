Sam Smith Announces Non-Binary Identity, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Sam Smith has changed their pronouns to they/them to reflect their non-binary identity.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Twitter on Friday to announce their gender-neutral pronoun change, and share the journey to accepting their identity. “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” the singer wrote. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…”

The “Stay With Me” singer went on to explain their gender change in a string of tweets, asking followers and fans to gender them correctly. “I understand there will be many mistakes and mis-gendering, but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision,” Smith continued, “but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it! P.S. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain…”

The singer, who came out as gay in 2014, went on to promote “activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding,” including Laverne Cox, Tom Rasmussen, Munroe Bergdorf, Travis Alabanza and Kate Moross.

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now,” Smith wrote. “Be kind x.”

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out… pic.twitter.com/IVoLTYbAWd — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019