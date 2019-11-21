Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville, Tenn. on charges of driving under the influence and possession of an open container early Thursday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

Allegedly, Hunt’s vehicle was swerving in and out of his lane and traveling the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway. When officers stopped him, he reportedly had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and had two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat. According to police, Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and admitted to drinking recently.

Hunt allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test, in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment.” The test was captured by the arresting officer’s dash camera.

A four-time Grammy Award nominee, Hunt released his debut album, “Montevallo,” in 2014. The album went triple platinum in the United States, with top-charting country singles “House Party” and “Take Your Time.”

The news of Hunt’s arrest comes a month after he performed Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” at CMT’s Artist of the Year award show and debuted his latest single, “Kinfolks.”

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer, 34, has no previous records of arrest. He was released from Metro jail on a $2,500 bond a little after 9 a.m.

According to court records, Hunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William Higgins Jan. 17. It’s unclear whether he has legal representation.