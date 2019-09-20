SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal With Record Labels on Music Videos

SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with the major record labels on a three-year successor contract to their music video agreement.

The union announced Friday that the deal achieves important economic and safety gains for performers working in music videos. Details of the new agreement will not be released until after it is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board at its October meeting.

“It was an intense negotiation, but in the end the labels and our negotiating team were able to find a shared path toward the future. I’m proud of the process and look forward to joining my fellow members in working under these new contract terms,” said Danielle Towne, dancer and national chair of the music video negotiating Committee.

The new agreement will be submitted to the SAG-AFTRA National Board for ratification and will be effective retroactively from May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2022. The major labels party to the agreement are Warner Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and Hollywood Records (Disney).

“This negotiation exemplifies the diligence and smart, forward thinking brought to the table by the members of the Music Video Negotiating Committee. The gains in this contract position our members well, not just for the industry of today but also for the industry of tomorrow,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA chief operating officer, general counsel, and lead negotiator.