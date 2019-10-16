×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Leaders Approve Music Video Agreement for Performers

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAG-AFTRA HQ
CREDIT: Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved unanimously an agreement with major record labels on a three-year successor contract to their music video agreement.

The new agreement is effective retroactively from May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2022. The major labels party to the agreement are Warner Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and Hollywood Records (Disney).

“I am proud to be part of the team that helped achieve this contract, which includes new set minimums, protections against sexual harassment and better wages for background performers,” said Negotiating Committee Chair and National Vice Chair of the Dancer Committee Danielle Towne.

She added, “This agreement will ensure that music videos can remain creative while the performers that bring them to life feel safe.”

Highlights of the Music Video Agreement include gains in minimum pay; increases in the daily rate for existing dancer minimums; a minimum rate for background performers; stunt coordinator requirements for aerial acrobatic and non-dance stunt performances; language surrounding sexual harassment prevention; and a nudity rider that defines nudity with considerations to the special requirements and culture of music video production.

The board met Monday and Tuesday following the union’s four-day biennial convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. The convention included the election of eight national vice presidents, including the re-election of Rebecca Damon as executive vice president — the second highest elected post in the performers union. The delegates also passed a resolution slamming President Donald Trump for his attacks on the news media.

More TV

  • Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker,

    Nonsense Ellen DeGeneres Question Derails an Otherwise Substantive Democratic Debate (Column)

    The fourth Democratic debate was dangerously close to being substantive. For almost three (3!) hours, the twelve (12!) candidates onstage tackled questions on foreign policy, reproductive rights, health care, gun control, big tech, and the opioid crisis. While the other debates — and indeed, the entire 2016 presidential campaign — have been marked by meme-able [...]

  • Pictured (l-r): Doug Jones as Lieutenant

    Mipcom Roundup: E4 Buys 'Star Trek: Discovery'; All3Media Sells Drama Package

    In Variety’s fourth Mipcom roundup, E4 buys U.K. linear rights to “Star Trek: Discovery,” All3Media sells drama package to Pickbox Now, African broadcasters buy 800 hours of content from BBC Studios, France’s Serieclub acquires offbeat Norwegian comedy, ZDF and Red Balloon team for young adult book adaptation, and Viacom and Youku partner on kids’ animation. [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Leaders Approve Music Video Agreement for Performers

    SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved unanimously an agreement with major record labels on a three-year successor contract to their music video agreement. The new agreement is effective retroactively from May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2022. The major labels party to the agreement are Warner Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Capitol [...]

  • Darren Star, Canneseries 2020 season 03

    Darren Star Reflects on His Iconic Shows And Teases 'Emily in Paris' at Mipcom

    Darren Star, the creator of “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place” and “Sex and the City” who was celebrated at Mipcom on Monday and named patron of the upcoming Canneseries festival, said the iconic TV series he created struck a chord throughout the world because of their relatable characters and cultural grounding. “I never thought of [...]

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren,

    How to Watch the Fourth Democratic Primary Debate

    For the first time since Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, the top 12 Democratic primary candidates will take part in a debate. This marks the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 campaign season. The event is co-hosted by CNN and the New York Times and will be held at Otterbein [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad