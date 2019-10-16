SAG-AFTRA Leaders Approve Music Video Agreement for Performers

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved unanimously an agreement with major record labels on a three-year successor contract to their music video agreement.

The new agreement is effective retroactively from May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2022. The major labels party to the agreement are Warner Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and Hollywood Records (Disney).

“I am proud to be part of the team that helped achieve this contract, which includes new set minimums, protections against sexual harassment and better wages for background performers,” said Negotiating Committee Chair and National Vice Chair of the Dancer Committee Danielle Towne.

She added, “This agreement will ensure that music videos can remain creative while the performers that bring them to life feel safe.”

Highlights of the Music Video Agreement include gains in minimum pay; increases in the daily rate for existing dancer minimums; a minimum rate for background performers; stunt coordinator requirements for aerial acrobatic and non-dance stunt performances; language surrounding sexual harassment prevention; and a nudity rider that defines nudity with considerations to the special requirements and culture of music video production.

The board met Monday and Tuesday following the union’s four-day biennial convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. The convention included the election of eight national vice presidents, including the re-election of Rebecca Damon as executive vice president — the second highest elected post in the performers union. The delegates also passed a resolution slamming President Donald Trump for his attacks on the news media.