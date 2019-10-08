SAG-AFTRA Honors ‘It’s Been a Minute,’ ‘Ramy,’ ‘Old Town Road’

SAG-AFTRA is honoring producers of “It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders,” Hulu’s TV series “Ramy” and the remix of “Old Town Road” with its American Scene Awards.

The awards will be presented on Oct. 11 as part of the union’s biannual convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The awards honor producers who realistically portray the American scene by employing union talent from misrepresented or underrepresented groups.

NPR was selected for the Beltva Davis News and Broadcast Award for “It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders.” Hulu and A24 are receiving the Entertainment Award for “Ramy,” starring Ramy Yousseff. The Music and Sound Recordings trophy will go to Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment for Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Winners were selected for work that exemplifies equal access and full inclusion of diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, women, seniors and people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender as well as other misrepresented or underrepresented groups.

The full list of nominees in alphabetical order are:

BELVA DAVIS NEWS & BROADCAST AWARD

Al Jazeera English

America by the Numbers with Maria Hinojosa

It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders (WINNER)

ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Atlanta

Black-ish

Blackkklansman

Chambers

Coco

Detroit

GLOW

Grace and Frankie

Lucky Grandma

One Day at a Time

Pose

Ramy (WINNER)

Special

Speechless

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Twilight Zone

This Close

Vida

MUSIC & SOUND RECORDINGS AWARD

This Is America (Single) Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) – (RCA)

Dirty Computer (Album) Janelle Monáe – (Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records)

Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment) (WINNER)

Now (War & Leisure Album) Miguel – (Sony Music Group/RCA Records)

Hurts 2B Human (Album) Pink – (Sony Music Group/RCA Records)