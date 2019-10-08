SAG-AFTRA Honors ‘It’s Been a Minute,’ ‘Ramy,’ ‘Old Town Road’

SAG-AFTRA is honoring producers of “It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders,” Hulu’s TV series “Ramy” and the remix of “Old Town Road” with its American Scene Awards.
The awards will be presented on Oct. 11 as part of the union’s biannual convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The awards honor producers who realistically portray the American scene by employing union talent from misrepresented or underrepresented groups.
NPR was selected for the Beltva Davis News and Broadcast Award for “It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders.” Hulu and A24 are receiving the Entertainment Award for “Ramy,” starring Ramy Yousseff. The Music and Sound Recordings trophy will go to Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment for Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
Winners were selected for work that exemplifies equal access and full inclusion of diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, women, seniors and people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender as well as other misrepresented or underrepresented groups.
The full list of nominees in alphabetical order are:
BELVA DAVIS NEWS & BROADCAST AWARD
Al Jazeera English
America by the Numbers with Maria Hinojosa
It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders (WINNER)
ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Atlanta
Black-ish
Blackkklansman
Chambers
Coco
Detroit
GLOW
Grace and Frankie
Lucky Grandma
One Day at a Time
Pose
Ramy (WINNER)
Special
Speechless
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Twilight Zone
This Close
Vida
MUSIC & SOUND RECORDINGS AWARD
This Is America (Single) Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) – (RCA)
Dirty Computer (Album) Janelle Monáe – (Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records)
Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment) (WINNER)
Now (War & Leisure Album) Miguel – (Sony Music Group/RCA Records)
Hurts 2B Human (Album) Pink – (Sony Music Group/RCA Records)