Ryan Adams’ U.K. Tour Is Moving Forward as Fans Are Denied Refunds

Ryan Adams’ tour of the U.K., which was scheduled before the publication of a New York Times article containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer, is moving ahead, although several disgruntled former fans have taken to social media to express their anger at being denied refunds.

Most serious of the accusations against the singer are the alleged explicit texts and Skype sessions he allegedly exchanged with an underage girl, which the FBI is reportedly investigating. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

Emma Buff from Peterborough told the BBC she spent just under £50 on tickets to see the tour before the news broke.

“Reading the allegations upset me quite a lot and I decided I didn’t want any of my money to go to Ryan Adams in the future,” she said. “I’ve tried to get a refund on the ticket [and] I’ve yet to hear anything back. In the current climate we live in now, I definitely think about who I want my hard-earned money to go to… and I do think the whole [music] industry needs to look at itself.”

None of the tour promoters or Ticketmaster have responded to media questions about refunds except the Royal Albert Hall, which told Pitchfork, “We are aware of these allegations, but cannot comment further at this time.”

In the wake of the article, three music-equipment companies ended their sponsorship deal with Adams, and his upcoming release through Capitol Records was canceled, a source confirmed to Variety.

Hope @SJMConcerts realise that forging ahead with the @TheRyanAdams tour is at best PR suicide and at worst a public safety risk, when you consider the likelihood of protests both inside and outside the venue. Do the just and sensible thing for now and let us have our refunds. — Siôn Sean Shaun (@Sion__Rob) February 26, 2019

Waiting impatiently for someone on @TheRyanAdams staff to clarify his UK tour is cancelled so I can get a refund on my Manc tickets. Would like to use the ££s to buy tickets for artists that aren't so morally reprehensible. — Me Julie (@ju_drop) February 19, 2019

@seetickets are you offering refunds on the Ryan Adams tour? — Rich Hunter Drums (@RichHunterDrums) February 21, 2019

Dude. You need to cancel your UK tour.. Its too soon for it to be acceptable to go to your gig, and none of us can get a refund! — Ruins… (@knighta1981) February 18, 2019

In the case of Ryan Adams, Alex Marshall believes a delay in response as to whether the tour will go ahead as scheduled is down to many of the ticketing companies, venues and promoters who stand to lose money if the performances are cancelled.

“There seem to be some artists that believe they can keep going, no matter what’s been said about them.

“But what you’re hoping to see with the #MeToo movement is that people are raising these accusations, which will lead to a change in culture to make people aware of what’s gone on in the past and what is deemed unacceptable.”

Three music companies have already severed ties with the indie rock star.

In a statement on social media, Adams said he was “not a perfect man” and had “made many mistakes.”

Yet he said the New York Times’ article, which first raised the allegations, had painted an “upsettingly inaccurate” picture and that he “would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage.”