×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Adams’ U.K. Tour Is Moving Forward as Fans Are Denied Refunds

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX

Ryan Adams’ tour of the U.K., which was scheduled before the publication of a New York Times article containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer, is moving ahead, although several disgruntled former fans have taken to social media to express their anger at being denied refunds.

Most serious of the accusations against the singer are the alleged explicit texts and Skype sessions he allegedly exchanged with an underage girl, which the FBI is reportedly investigating. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

Emma Buff from Peterborough told the BBC she spent just under £50 on tickets to see the tour before the news broke.

“Reading the allegations upset me quite a lot and I decided I didn’t want any of my money to go to Ryan Adams in the future,” she said. “I’ve tried to get a refund on the ticket [and] I’ve yet to hear anything back. In the current climate we live in now, I definitely think about who I want my hard-earned money to go to… and I do think the whole [music] industry needs to look at itself.”

Related

None of the tour promoters or Ticketmaster have responded to media questions about refunds except the Royal Albert Hall, which told Pitchfork, “We are aware of these allegations, but cannot comment further at this time.”

In the wake of the article, three music-equipment companies ended their sponsorship deal with Adams, and his upcoming release through Capitol Records was canceled, a source confirmed to Variety.

 

 

 

In the case of Ryan Adams, Alex Marshall believes a delay in response as to whether the tour will go ahead as scheduled is down to many of the ticketing companies, venues and promoters who stand to lose money if the performances are cancelled.

“There seem to be some artists that believe they can keep going, no matter what’s been said about them.

“But what you’re hoping to see with the #MeToo movement is that people are raising these accusations, which will lead to a change in culture to make people aware of what’s gone on in the past and what is deemed unacceptable.”

Three music companies have already severed ties with the indie rock star.

In a statement on social media, Adams said he was “not a perfect man” and had “made many mistakes.”

Yet he said the New York Times’ article, which first raised the allegations, had painted an “upsettingly inaccurate” picture and that he “would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Ryan Adams’ U.K. Tour Is Moving Forward as Fans Are Denied Refunds

    Ryan Adams’ tour of the U.K., which was scheduled before the publication of a New York Times article containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer, is moving ahead, although several disgruntled former fans have taken to social media to express their anger at being denied refunds. Most serious of the accusations against the [...]

  • Michael jackson Leaving Neverland Documentary Controversy

    Michael Jackson Estate Scrambles to Control Fallout From Bombshell Documentary

    In the decade since Michael Jackson’s death, the late singer’s estate has turned what had been a financial disaster into one of entertainment’s most lucrative properties. But now, the upcoming documentary “Leaving Neverland” threatens to upend all of that — and the estate is in full-blown damage control mode. Directed by Dan Reed, “Leaving Neverland” [...]

  • Jussie Smollett court

    Why the Jussie Smollett Scandal Is 'Tragedy No Matter What'

    When Jussie Smollett’s bombshell story of being assaulted in a vicious hate crime first surfaced on Jan. 29, it encapsulated the worst aspects of an America riven by racial and ethnic tension, homophobia, intolerance, xenophobia and unchecked aggression toward perceived enemies. Now that Chicago police say they have debunked the “Empire” actor’s key claims, and [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Oprah Winfrey to Host 'After Neverland' Special With Michael Jackson Accusers

    Oprah Winfrey is set to host a Q&A with Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck that will air on HBO and OWN after the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which details allegations of sexual abuse by the late pop superstar. “Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland” will air at 10 p.m. March 4 immediately following the [...]

  • Taylor Swift to Be Honored at

    Taylor Swift to Be Honored at iHeart Radio Music Awards

    The iHeart Radio Music Awards are right around the corner, with Taylor Swift slated to receive the “Tour of the Year” prize for her Reputation tour. Along with Swift, the sixth annual awards show will feature some of the biggest names in music, with performances in the works from stars like Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys

    Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys Lead Opening Weekend at Las Vegas' KAOS

    The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is holding a festival of sorts for the opening weekend of its new KAOS venue, with Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and more performing over three nights, April 5-7. According to the announcement, KAOS is “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad