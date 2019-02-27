Ryan Adams’ U.K. Tour Is Moving Forward as Fans Are Denied Refunds

Ryan Adams’ tour of the U.K., which was scheduled before the publication of a New York Times article containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer, is moving ahead, although several disgruntled former fans have taken to social media to express their anger at being denied refunds.
Most serious of the accusations against the singer are the alleged explicit texts and Skype sessions he allegedly exchanged with an underage girl, which the FBI is reportedly investigating. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”
Emma Buff from Peterborough told the BBC she spent just under £50 on tickets to see the tour before the news broke.
“Reading the allegations upset me quite a lot and I decided I didn’t want any of my money to go to Ryan Adams in the future,” she said. “I’ve tried to get a refund on the ticket [and] I’ve yet to hear anything back. In the current climate we live in now, I definitely think about who I want my hard-earned money to go to… and I do think the whole [music] industry needs to look at itself.”
None of the tour promoters or Ticketmaster have responded to media questions about refunds except the Royal Albert Hall, which told Pitchfork, “We are aware of these allegations, but cannot comment further at this time.”
In the wake of the article, three music-equipment companies ended their sponsorship deal with Adams, and his upcoming release through Capitol Records was canceled, a source confirmed to Variety.
In the case of Ryan Adams, Alex Marshall believes a delay in response as to whether the tour will go ahead as scheduled is down to many of the ticketing companies, venues and promoters who stand to lose money if the performances are cancelled.
“There seem to be some artists that believe they can keep going, no matter what’s been said about them.
“But what you’re hoping to see with the #MeToo movement is that people are raising these accusations, which will lead to a change in culture to make people aware of what’s gone on in the past and what is deemed unacceptable.”
Three music companies have already severed ties with the indie rock star.
In a statement on social media, Adams said he was “not a perfect man” and had “made many mistakes.”
Yet he said the New York Times’ article, which first raised the allegations, had painted an “upsettingly inaccurate” picture and that he “would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage.”