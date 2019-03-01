×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Adams’ Tour Canceled Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX

Ryan Adams’ scheduled tour of the U.K. and Ireland has been canceled, according to announcements from the tour’s ticket agents and venues. The cancellation comes two weeks after multiple sexual-misconduct allegations were leveled at the singer in a New York Times article that included interviews with several former girlfriends and/or collaborators, as well as his ex-wife Mandy Moore.

Announcements from both Ticketmaster Ireland and London’s Royal Albert Hall read: “The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been canceled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account.” Ticket buyers to concerts on the tour reported receiving similar announcements.

Earlier this week, multiple disgruntled fans seeking refunds in the wake of the allegations spoke out after their requests were denied by the tour promoters. “Reading the allegations upset me quite a lot and I decided I didn’t want any of my money to go to Ryan Adams in the future,” one fan told the BBC. “I’ve tried to get a refund on the ticket [and] I’ve yet to hear anything back. In the current climate we live in now, I definitely think about who I want my hard-earned money to go to… and I do think the whole [music] industry needs to look at itself.”

Most serious of the accusations against the singer are the alleged explicit texts and Skype sessions he allegedly exchanged with an underage girl, which the FBI is reportedly investigating. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

In the wake of the article, three music-equipment companies ended their sponsorship deal with Adams, and his upcoming release through Capitol Records was canceled, a source confirmed to Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Ryan Adams' Tour Cancelled

    Ryan Adams’ scheduled tour of the U.K. and Ireland has been cancelled, according to announcements from the tour’s ticket agents and venues. The cancellation comes two weeks after multiple sexual-misconduct allegations were leveled at the singer in a New York Times article that included interviews with several former girlfriends and/or collaborators, as well as his ex-wife [...]

  • Lena Headey, Maisie Williams Team Up

    Lena Headey Directs Maisie Williams in Freya Ridings Music Video

    Lena Headey has stepped behind the camera for the first time to direct her “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams in singer-songwriter Freya Ridings’ new single, “You Mean the World to Me.” Headey is known globally for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister, and Williams as Arya Stark, in the HBO epic series, which will soon [...]

  • Reunited Jonas Brothers Burn Up a

    Jonas Brothers, Back After a Decade, Burn Up a Palatial Setting in 'Sucker' (Watch)

    Ten years after brotherly love gave way to separate ways, the world is getting a bonus Jonas moment. The Jonas Brothers’ comeback video, “Sucker,” premiered Friday morning. It had a palatial setting substituting for Camp Rock, the brothers’ real-life wives or fiancés sitting in for Demi Lovato, and the memory of “Burnin’ Up” giving way to [...]

  • Tyrese Gibson

    Tyrese Gibson to Star in Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

    Tyrese Gibson will star as singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic set up with Warner Bros., which has acquired the life rights to the late singer. Pendergrass broke out in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and became a massive success as an R&B solo artist with [...]

  • Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Southern Christian Leadership Conference Slams 'Leaving Neverland' as 'Posthumous Lynching' of Michael Jackson

    The Southern Christian Leadership Conference has written a letter to HBO asking the network to reconsider airing “Leaving Neverland,” the two-part film about Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse of minors that’s set to premiere on the network Sunday and Monday. President/CEO Dr. Charles Steele invoked the civil rights organization’s founder, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., [...]

  • Live Nation Posts Another Record Year

    Live Nation Posts Another Record Year, Revenue Up 11%

    Live Nation Entertainment today posted its eighth consecutive year of record results for its revenue, operating income and adjusted operating income. In its 2018 earnings report, the company’s revenue was up 11% to $10.8 billion (with attendance at its concerts up 8% to 93 million) its operating income was up 61%, its AOI up 22% [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad