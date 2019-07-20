Ryan Adams Re-Emerges After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Singer/songwriter Ryan Adams, who was blasted with accusations of sexual misconduct earlier this year, including inappropriate texting with a minor, re-emerged on social media with a long post early Saturday.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon,” he wrote. “Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.” Read the post in full below.

He made several other posts, including one containing a snippet of a new song called “I’m Sorry and I Love You.”

In February the New York Times published an article including interviews with multiple women who claimed emotional abuse or severe manipulation by Adams, including a woman who showed reporters sexually explicit texts she said she exchanged with Adams when she was underage, as well as production clients who alleged they were pressured to indulge in sexual as well as professional relationships, and ex-wife Mandy Moore, who maintained that Adams initially mentored her but ultimately stalled her music career.

In the wake of the article, the release of three planned albums by the singer through Universal Music Group were cancelled, as were tour dates and several product sponsorships with the singer.