×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Celebrities Respond to ‘Incredibly Disappointing’ Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.”

Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took control of her music career. Adams, for his part, denied the allegations, calling the NYT report “upsettingly inaccurate.”

It didn’t take long for celebrities and those in the music industry to react. Writer Roxane Gay took to Twitter, writing, “This is incredibly disappointing to learn about Ryan Adams.” She continued in a thread:

“Just. My god. Why can’t men get it together? ‘If people knew they would say I was like R. Kelley lol'” Gay tweeted, citing an alleged quote from Adams in the story. She went on to explain her own experience with professional mentorship.

“And you know, I know a bit about what it is like to have some power in the creative world and to have young women interested in you either professionally or personally. I am not a saint or a prude. I won’t say it’s not tempting when I get offers or whatever,” she tweeted. “But it’s also actually not that tempting. Because I am 44! And not a predator. I recognize the power imbalance. And if I want to mentor someone it’s not going to be in a hotel room or with dirty text messages or whatever. Why is this hard for men?”

Related

Busy Philips also sounded off about her disappointment in the “Come Pick Me Up” singer.

See more reactions below.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Celebrities Respond to 'Incredibly Disappointing' Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

    A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took [...]

  • Swedish House Mafia'T in the Park'

    Swedish House Mafia Signs With Columbia Records

    Swedish House Mafia has signed with Columbia Records. The Sony Music label was able to land the EDM group after a tense bidding war with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, and for “significantly less” money, according to sources.    The group — comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso — had been on hiatus [...]

  • Streaming in Europe

    EU Approves Revamped Copyright Rules, Which Would Force Internet Companies to Proactively Block Protected Content

    European Union negotiators agreed Wednesday on codified language in a new set of sweeping copyright-reform rules — including a provision that would mandate YouTube and other internet platforms block copyrighted material when it’s uploaded. YouTube in particular has been particularly vigorous in opposing the proposed changes to the laws. The finalized text of the rules [...]

  • Anthony Rossomando, Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman

    Oscar-Nominated Songwriters Discuss Craft... and Mysterious Happy Ending to Show's Song-Axing Controversy

    Songwriters from three of the five Oscar-nominated songs gathered at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood on Tuesday night to discuss their craft and to touch on, however reluctantly, some ongoing controversies related to the telecast. The “Conversation with the 2019 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters” panel included Diane Warren, who received her tenth Oscar nomination with [...]

  • Ryan Adams poses for a portrait

    Ryan Adams Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Several Women

    Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has been accused of sexual misconduct and manipulative behavior, according to a New York Times article published Wednesday. Seven women and more than a dozen associates “described a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex,” the article claims. “In some cases, they said, [...]

  • Antonella Barba Mugshot Arrest American Idol

    Former 'American Idol' Contestant Allegedly Ran Narcotics for Drug Ring

    Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Barba is facing federal charges after allegedly working as a courier for a drug ring last year, according to court documents. Barba was arrested in October 2018 in Norfolk, Va., for “unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally” possessing 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell it. She pleaded not guilty and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad