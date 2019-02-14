Celebrities Respond to ‘Incredibly Disappointing’ Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.”

Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took control of her music career. Adams, for his part, denied the allegations, calling the NYT report “upsettingly inaccurate.”

It didn’t take long for celebrities and those in the music industry to react. Writer Roxane Gay took to Twitter, writing, “This is incredibly disappointing to learn about Ryan Adams.” She continued in a thread:

“Just. My god. Why can’t men get it together? ‘If people knew they would say I was like R. Kelley lol'” Gay tweeted, citing an alleged quote from Adams in the story. She went on to explain her own experience with professional mentorship.

“And you know, I know a bit about what it is like to have some power in the creative world and to have young women interested in you either professionally or personally. I am not a saint or a prude. I won’t say it’s not tempting when I get offers or whatever,” she tweeted. “But it’s also actually not that tempting. Because I am 44! And not a predator. I recognize the power imbalance. And if I want to mentor someone it’s not going to be in a hotel room or with dirty text messages or whatever. Why is this hard for men?”

Busy Philips also sounded off about her disappointment in the “Come Pick Me Up” singer.

Welp. Just deleted all of the Ryan Adams music I had in my library. BYE. https://t.co/2tD4mefYlZ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 13, 2019

See more reactions below.

The saddest part about the NYT article on Ryan Adams is that it could literally be written about so many dudes in music. Also my favorite type of male apology is the kind where they literally don’t apologize at all lol — Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 13, 2019

Welp that Ryan Adams shit is triggering af — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) February 13, 2019

“If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol” He wrote that to a 16 year old when he was 40. https://t.co/PuqrPexS5k — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 13, 2019