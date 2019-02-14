×

How Much Legal Trouble Is Ryan Adams In? A Law Professor Comments

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Dan Hallman/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

In the wake of the bombshell New York Times article in which multiple women accuse Ryan Adams of sexual misconduct, the question arises of how much legal trouble the singer might be in. While the claims fall short of sexual assault — seven women and more than a dozen associates “described a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex,” the article claims — far more problematic is the accusation that he exposed himself during phone sex with an underage girl who lied about her age. “i would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this,” Adams wrote to her in November 2014.  “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol,” he wrote later.

“It’s premature to say that any specific charges would be filed because many details in the article are vague,” Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, tells Variety. “But solicitation of sex from minor is certainly one possible charge. It depends on whether he believed she was underage.”

Shortly after the article published, Adams tweeted, ” The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

Related

Adams and the girl, who is referenced only as “Ava,” engaged in multiple sexually oriented texts and Skype sessions when she was 15 and 16, according to the article. Adams asked her age repeatedly; sometimes she lied, sometimes she didn’t answer, but she never provided him with proof.

“It depends on whether he believed she was underage,” Levenson says. “A prosecutor could argue is that he thought she was underage and that’s why he kept asking, but a defense attorney would say no, he asked because he didn’t want to be involved” with an underage girl.

Laws regarding sexually oriented digital communication with a minor vary from state to state. Ava lived in Ohio at the time, where it is a felony to “solicit, exchange or possess any material that shows a person under 18 engaging in sexual activity,” according to the article; in New York, Adams’ location during many of the exchanges, the age is 17.

As for the women who were of age, “the question always comes down to whether the sex was voluntary,” Levenson says. “It’s hard to tell whether it crosses line from abhorrent to criminal behavior. It’s terrible conduct; it’s intimidation, but there’s no physical assault. But I understand why there is reason for concern and for investigation.”

As for the next steps, “There are two things at play,” Levenson says. “Whether New York authorities are investigating criminal behavior, and if he’s soliciting underage girls on the internet. We’re seeing behavior here that no one should condone, but if you’re going to court, you need more information than the article presents.

“I’m sure he’s lawyering up right now,” she concludes.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    How Much Legal Trouble Is Ryan Adams In? A Law Professor Comments

    In the wake of the bombshell New York Times article in which multiple women accuse Ryan Adams of sexual misconduct, the question arises of how much legal trouble the singer might be in. While the claims fall short of sexual assault — seven women and more than a dozen associates “described a pattern of manipulative behavior [...]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Celebrities Respond to 'Incredibly Disappointing' Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

    A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took [...]

  • Swedish House Mafia'T in the Park'

    Swedish House Mafia Signs With Columbia Records

    Swedish House Mafia has signed with Columbia Records, home to Adele, Bruce Springsteen and Calvin Harris. The Sony Music label was able to land the EDM group after a tense bidding war with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, and for “significantly less” money, according to sources.    The group — comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell [...]

  • Streaming in Europe

    EU Approves Revamped Copyright Rules, Which Would Force Internet Companies to Proactively Block Protected Content

    European Union negotiators agreed Wednesday on codified language in a new set of sweeping copyright-reform rules — including a provision that would mandate YouTube and other internet platforms block copyrighted material when it’s uploaded. YouTube in particular has been particularly vigorous in opposing the proposed changes to the laws. The finalized text of the rules [...]

  • Anthony Rossomando, Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman

    Oscar-Nominated Songwriters Discuss Craft... and Mysterious Happy Ending to Show's Song-Axing Controversy

    Songwriters from three of the five Oscar-nominated songs gathered at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood on Tuesday night to discuss their craft and to touch on, however reluctantly, some ongoing controversies related to the telecast. The “Conversation with the 2019 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters” panel included Diane Warren, who received her tenth Oscar nomination with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad