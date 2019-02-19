×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Adams Drops Out of Sight at Adult Alternative Radio Format

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2016
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Adams, currently mired in sexual harassment charges raised by a story in the New York Times last week, is being abandoned in droves at Adult Album Alternative radio stations around the country. The singer/songwriter had been a stalwart of Triple A since scoring No. 1 singles with “New York, New York” in December 2001 and “Lucky Now” 10 years later in December 2011; in all, he’d had 17 charting singles at the format.

“Stations are quietly dropping him from their playlists,” says John Schoenberger, longtime Triple A editor at All Access, a leading radio trade website. “They’re not making any public statements because of the legal ramifications.”

The e-mailed response from Rita Houston, program director at the influential Fordham University-owned Triple A station WFUV, was typical: “Thanks for reaching out to me on this… but going to pass on this topic.”

Adams’ newest single, “F— the Rain,” had reached No. 20 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart, as of the Feb. 16 issue. It was on the rise even though execs at his distributing label, Blue Note, were miffed to get a song with that problematic a title as a first single, according to sources. It dropped from 54 daily spins at the chart’s 42 reporting stations the day the story broke to a mere seven plays at those stations five days later, mostly in the overnight hours.

Related

“We were playing it, but no more,” says Jeff Penfield, assistant program director and director of digital integration at the Sky Daniels-led KCSN, a highly influential Triple A station for the Los Angeles area. He has also pulled Adams’ entire back catalog, despite the artist having played a benefit for the station in December 2014. Adams did the show when one of his current accusers, Phoebe Bridgers, was part of his band.

Before the New York Times story hit, Penfield says, KCSN had Adams’ “F— the Rain” in power rotation, playing it up to 20 times a week.

Some of the more disturbing charges in the Times’ story include sexually explicit texting with an underage girl. (Adams has denied knowingly corresponding with any minors.) But what prompted KCSN’s actions, according to Penfield, is the emotional damage he is alleged to have done to a number of his female peers, including Bridgers and ex-wife Mandy Moore, by creating havoc with their musical creativity and ambitions.

“Our station is all about encouraging and helping develop artists,” explains Penfield. “Aside from all the terrible ways he was treating women, add on the fact he was keeping them from having successful careers… That just speaks to who we are as a station in supporting musicians. If he has made them feel so bad about themselves that they don’t feel like performing or creating music, that just runs counter to who we are.”

Penfield insists the decision is not cast in stone, and will be revisited when more facts emerge, and will not harm the March 22 album by Jenny Lewis, which counts Adams as a collaborator. (Lewis has tweeted that although she and Adams had a “professional relationship,” she “stand(s) in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”)

“We’re a public radio station that supports the arts,” he says. “We can live without Ryan Adams’ music on our station for now. It’s not the right time to play Ryan Adams. This was not an easy decision, but we’ve had relationships with many of the parties involved. We’re right in the middle of this.”

Other Triple A stations are also grappling with whether to play Adams’ music. Gary Kraen, VP of operations and programming at WRLT Lightning 100 in Nashville, another leading Triple A outlet, says the station had been airing “F— the Rain” in overnights only, and has dropped even that minimal airplay.

“We’re slowing down on his back catalog,” says Kraen, who adds that the station has been a big supporter of Adams’ music in the past but was turned off at first to the new song’s expletive-laced title. “But we’re putting off making any major changes until we get more information. Right now, I can’t let my jocks front- or back-announce a Ryan Adams track, and we will monitor any listener backlash.”

In a related Triple A-based #MeToo story, the influential Chicago-based label Bloodshot Records, which released Adams’ groundbreaking 2000 album “Heartbreaker,” is at the center of another stir. Artist Lydia Loveless accused co-founder Nan Warshaw’s domestic partner Mark Panick of a long history of sexual harassment, leading to Warshaw announcing Tuesday that she would remain at Bloodshot for now but was “stepping aside” from duties there.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary

    Ryan Adams Drops Out of Sight at Adult Alternative Radio Format

    Ryan Adams, currently mired in sexual harassment charges raised by a story in the New York Times last week, is being abandoned in droves at Adult Album Alternative radio stations around the country. The singer/songwriter had been a stalwart of Triple A since scoring No. 1 singles with “New York, New York” in December 2001 [...]

  • Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue

    Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

    Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt” — based on Neil Strauss’ best-selling history of the legendarily bad-behaved ‘80s metal icons — and it looks like the film pulls no punches in terms of the band’s famously sordid history. In this two-minute trailer, we get glimpses of singer Vince [...]

  • Martin Bandier to Be Honored at

    Martin Bandier to Be Honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Martin Bandier, outgoing chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, will be awarded the Visionary Leadership Award at the 50 th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. According to the announcement, the Visionary Leadership Award “acknowledges a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Board [...]

  • Ashley Tisdale

    Ashley Tisdale Signs With ICM Partners

    ICM Partners has signed singer and actress Ashley Tisdale for representation worldwide for music. Tisdale, best known for her role as Sharpay Evans in the Disney franchise “High School Musical,” will be represented at the agency by a team led by Mike Hayes. She is managed by Red Light’s Sarah Jabbari and Jonathan Shank. Tisdale’s music [...]

  • soundcloud-logo

    SoundCloud Launches Tool to Distribute Music to Other Streaming Services

    SoundCloud today announced a new distribution tool that enables artists to distribute their music to other streaming services. The feature, currently in open beta the service’s Pro and Pro Unlimited platforms, means that artists can upload their music to SoundCloud competitors including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Instagram. “Creators using the SoundCloud Premier distribution feature keep [...]

  • BTS61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los

    BTS Announces Stadium Dates for 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' Tour

    BTS have announced eight stadium dates for their global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. The tour kicks off on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles before traveling through Chicago, New Jersey, Brazil, London and France. It is scheduled to hit two stadiums in Japan the following July. The group has dates [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director Open to Potential Sequel to Controversial Michael Jackson Doc

    Ahead of its March 3 premiere on HBO, “Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed tells Variety he is open to creating a follow-up to his controversial four-hour documentary revolving around sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. If, that is, he would be able make contact with the King of Pop’s earlier high-profile accusers, Jordan Chandler and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad