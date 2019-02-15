×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Adams’ Album Release Canceled; Amp Company Severs Relationship, Too

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2016
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Adams recently announced he’d have three new albums out this year, but that number looks to be rapidly shrinking. The first of his planned 2019 releases, “Big Colors,” which was to have come out April 19, has been canceled, with retailers offering to return money already spent on advance orders, and the website for Adams’ own label, Pax-Am, deleting pages devoted to the album.

Adams’ Pax-Am albums are distributed by Blue Note and Capitol Records. Reps for those labels could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

On top of the canceled album, an amplifier company, Benson, has severed its relationship with the artist. “We are saddened and surprised by the recent allegations against Mr. Ryan Adams as documented in the New York Times,” Christopher Benson said in a statement. “We have decided to suspend our relationship with Mr. Adams at this moment, and will no longer move forward with the development of the Ryan Adams signature model. We have no further comment at this time.”

The Times’ story, which appeared online Wednesday and was prominently featured in Thursday’s print edition, included interviews with multiple women, from an underage girl who’d exchanged sexually explicit texts with Adams to his ex-wife, Mandy Moore, alleging emotional abuse or interests in mentoring them that came and went with his romantic or sexual interest.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary

    Ryan Adams' Album Release Canceled; Amp Company Severs Relationship, Too

    Ryan Adams recently announced he’d have three new albums out this year, but that number looks to be rapidly shrinking. The first of his planned 2019 releases, “Big Colors,” which was to have come out April 19, has been canceled, with retailers offering to return money already spent on advance orders, and the website for [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Fox Stands Behind Jussie Smollett in Wake of Staged Assault Report

    20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment have voiced their support for “Empire” star Jussie Smollett after it was reported the actor and musician staged an attack on himself in Chicago. Chicago media had previously reported that Smollett staged the attack because he was being written off of the Fox series. However the Chicago P.D. [...]

  • Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Paradigm Agency Win Big at Pollstar Awards

    The 30th Annual Pollstar Awards, a night to honor the concert and touring industries, gave out the night’s biggest awards to tours by Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé & Jay-Z on Wednesday. In addition, Paradigm won booking agency of the year and Marty Diamond was named agent of the year. Founded in [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Police Believe Jussie Smollett Attack Was Staged (Report)

    Chicago police have concluded that the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was staged, according to two local media reports. The Chicago Police Department pushed back on the reporting, saying the notion that the attack was a hoax was “unconfirmed by case detectives.” Police spent much of Thursday interviewing two persons of interest in [...]

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    FBI Is Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Ryan Adams’ Explicit Communications With Underage Fan

    The F.B.I. is “looking into” whether singer-songwriter Ryan Adams’ sexually explicit communications with an underage fan were criminal behavior, according to a law enforcement official cited by The New York Times. The fan, identified only as “Ava,” was between the ages of 14 and 16 when the interactions, which included nudity, took place. She was [...]

  • R. Kelly

    Prosecutors Reportedly Moving to Indict R. Kelly as New Sex Tape Surfaces

    UPDATED: According to reports in The New Yorker and CNN, a new tape that shows R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl has surfaced. The New Yorker report, which was written by longtime Kelly reporter Jim DeRogatis, who in 2002 broke the news of the sex tape that led to criminal charges against the [...]

  • Michael Jackson Estate Cancels Musical Test-Run

    Michael Jackson Estate Cancels Musical Test-Run

    With an HBO documentary that places strong allegations of abuse against Michael Jackson premiering in two weeks, the late singer’s estate announced Thursday that is cancelling a scheduled Chicago test run of a jukebox musical about him. The estate and its producing partner in the musical, Columbia Live Stage, said that they’re setting their sights on going [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad