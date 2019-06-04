Rostrum Records Promotes Nicole Plantin to SVP of A&R, Ryan Hobbs to VP Marketing

Rostrum Records, the independent label that launched the careers of rappers Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, has promoted Nicole Plantin to senior vice president of A&R and Ryan Hobbs to vice president of marketing, the company announced today. Both will continue to report to Benjy Grinberg, founder and president of Rostrum, and Jonathan Partch, the label’s GM, respectively.

Plantin is a five-year veteran of Rostrum who signed Baton Rouge rapper Caleb Brown, UK R&B singer Taliwhoah and DC rapper Innanet James. (The Los Angeles-based label’s current roster also includes Rockie Fresh, 24hrs, Problem and Lambo Anlo.) Last year, she was promoted to vice president. In her new position, she will continue to develop new artists and guide acts through the recording process. She also manages the day-to-day A&R operations of A&R. Her resume includes previous runs at Elektra Records, Star Trak (The Neptunes label) and BMI.

Said Plantin: “In our ever changing environment I am grateful to work with a team that thinks outside of the box and works tirelessly to support and build our artists’ careers. Rostrum made a name for itself by writing its own rules and introducing a new model and option to the independent minded hip hop artist. I am excited to continue to move forward in this spirit. I’d like to thank Benjy for his continued confidence in my capabilities and vision.”

Hobbs was previously director of marketing, having joined Rostrum in 2017. In his new position, he will oversee marketing strategies across all projects. Over a decade-long career, Hobbs previously worked at RCA where he helped launch Bryson Tiller and Goldlink.

“I’m thankful to Benjy and Jonathan for the continued opportunities at Rostrum Records,” he said. Since I’ve joined the label, it’s been truly amazing to work alongside a collaborative team that truly supports my vision for the artists and music. I’m ecstatic about our current roster and what the future holds for our Company.”

Added Grinberg: “Nicole and Ryan are both incredible and committed executives who care deeply about our artists. I’m proud to be on the same team as them and excited that they are getting the recognition that they very much deserve.”

Rostrum was launched in 2003 in Pittsburgh, Penn.