×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rostrum Records Promotes Nicole Plantin to SVP of A&R, Ryan Hobbs to VP Marketing

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rostrum Records

Rostrum Records, the independent label that launched the careers of rappers Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, has promoted Nicole Plantin to senior vice president of A&R and Ryan Hobbs to vice president of marketing, the company announced today. Both will continue to report to Benjy Grinberg, founder and president of Rostrum, and Jonathan Partch, the label’s GM, respectively.

Plantin is a five-year veteran of Rostrum who signed Baton Rouge rapper Caleb Brown, UK R&B singer Taliwhoah and DC rapper Innanet James. (The Los Angeles-based label’s current roster also includes Rockie Fresh, 24hrs, Problem and Lambo Anlo.) Last year, she was promoted to vice president. In her new position, she will continue to develop new artists and guide acts through the recording process. She also manages the day-to-day A&R operations of A&R. Her resume includes previous runs at  Elektra Records, Star Trak (The Neptunes label) and BMI.

Related

Said Plantin: “In our ever changing environment I am grateful to work with a team that thinks outside of the box and works tirelessly to support and build our artists’ careers. Rostrum made a name for itself by writing its own rules and introducing a new model and option to the independent minded hip hop artist. I am excited to continue to move forward in this spirit. I’d like to thank Benjy for his continued confidence in my capabilities and vision.”

Hobbs was previously director of marketing, having joined Rostrum  in 2017. In his new position, he will oversee marketing strategies across all projects. Over a decade-long career, Hobbs previously worked at RCA where he helped launch Bryson Tiller and Goldlink.

“I’m thankful to Benjy and Jonathan for the continued opportunities at Rostrum Records,” he said. Since I’ve joined the label, it’s been truly amazing to work alongside a collaborative team that truly supports my vision for the artists and music. I’m ecstatic about our current roster and what the future holds for our Company.”

Added Grinberg: “Nicole and Ryan are both incredible and committed executives who care deeply about our artists. I’m proud to be on the same team as them and excited that they are getting the recognition that they very much deserve.”

Rostrum was launched in 2003 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Music

  • Rostrum Records

    Rostrum Records Promotes Nicole Plantin to SVP of A&R, Ryan Hobbs to VP Marketing

    Rostrum Records, the independent label that launched the careers of rappers Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, has promoted Nicole Plantin to senior vice president of A&R and Ryan Hobbs to vice president of marketing, the company announced today. Both will continue to report to Benjy Grinberg, founder and president of Rostrum, and Jonathan Partch, the label’s [...]

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish to Play 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

    iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for its 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, to be held Sept. 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two-day concert will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Mac Miller

    Film News Roundup: Mac Miller Documentary in Development

    In today’s film news roundup, documentaries on Mac Miller and the U.S.’s great outdoors are under way, Paramount has promoted Kevin Tsu, Wavelength hires four and “The Muppet Movie” will come back for two days. DOCUMENTARIES LAUNCHED Related How Schoolboy Q Channeled Grief Over Deaths of Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle Into Art Film News [...]

  • Rocketman

    'Rocketman' Music Producer Giles Martin on Making Elton John's Classics Blast Off Again

    Giles Martin is the man who made you re-meet the Beatles, through his “Love” mashups and “Sgt. Pepper” and White Album remixes. So it made sense that he would be handed another classic catalog — Elton John’s — but this time with the assignment to recreate or completely rethink the songs from scratch. “Rocketman” doesn’t [...]

  • David Arnold

    Composer David Arnold: From 'Good Omens' to Another Bond Film?

    Could David Arnold return as composer to the James Bond series? It was the obvious question to pose while he was talking about Amazon’s new “Good Omens” miniseries, for which he has composed the elaborate score. Related How Schoolboy Q Channeled Grief Over Deaths of Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle Into Art Film News Roundup: [...]

  • Lion King trailer

    Hear Beyonce as Nala in New 'Lion King' Trailer

    Just can’t wait to hear the animals speak in the “Lion King” live-action reboot? Then you’re in luck. Disney’s new “Lion King” trailer spotlights Beyonce’s Nala talking for the first time. “Simba, you have to take your place as king,” she says. “We need you. Come home.” Related How Schoolboy Q Channeled Grief Over Deaths [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad