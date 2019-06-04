×
Rosalía Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

By
Variety Staff

Rosalía Vila Tobella
CREDIT: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock

Latin newcomer Rosalía has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Over the course of two albums, Rosalia has placed the revered, centuries-old genre of flamenco — in which she received a degree from Barcelona’s Catalonia College of Music — into challenging contemporary contexts that fuse alternative, electronic and R&B. Signed to Sony Music (Columbia Records in the U.S.), she recently released the single “Aute Cuture.”

“As an artist, Rosalía is totally in control and manifesting her own destiny,” said UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson in making the announcement. “Beyond writing, producing and performing her own songs, she has created a new hybrid of flamenco music and is breaking cultural boundaries. You know greatness when you see it — when you watch Rosalía, you know she is an important voice. She will undoubtedly have an extraordinary career and UMPG looks forward to supporting her journey.”

Added Rosalía: “I want to thank Jody for believing and trusting me, as a composer it is an honor to have signed with Universal Music Publishing. I feel very happy to be part of this house that has so many artists that I admire and in this new stage in my career, I will give the best of me.”

In April, she launched her first headlining North American tour, which included a performance at Coachella. Rosalía will perform at European festivals throughout the summer, returning to the U.S. for Lollapalooza in August.

Rosalia is managed by Rebecca Leon of Lionfish Entertainment and booked by Samantha Kirby Yoh at William Morris Endeavor.

