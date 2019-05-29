×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Is Spanish Flamenco Singer Rosalia the Next Global Music Superstar?

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosalia International Music Impact Report
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstoc

It is safe to say that no artist has attempted to conquer America in quite the same way as Rosalia. Over the past few weeks, the 26-year-old powerhouse Spanish singer suddenly seemed to be everywhere — albeit a carefully curated everywhere — via high-profile performances and appearances in the Latin, alternative, film and mainstream worlds, ranging from Coachella to Time magazine and the new Pedro Almodóvar film. She’s doing it on her own terms and according to her own plan, without a smash single or even a song sung in English (even though she’s nearly fluent), which is doubly remarkable in the traditionally foreign-language-phobic American music market.

“She’s not like anything any of us have ever seen — Pharrell calls her a unicorn,” says Rosalia’s manager, Rebeca Leon of Lionfish Entertainment, who also manages Latin superstars Juanes and J Balvin. “She’s meticulous in her tastes. We’ve been bombarded by requests — I will not name names, but you’d be, like, ‘wow’ — and she just says, ‘That song’s not for me.’ She’s not afraid to say no, and sometimes that’s the most powerful thing you can do.”

Rosalia was an unusual artist from the start. Over the course of two albums, she has placed the revered, centuries-old genre of flamenco — in which she received a degree from Barcelona’s Catalonia College of Music — into challenging contemporary contexts that fuse alternative, electronic and R&B. Her soaring voice is a wonder; her music a wild combination of genres and influences (the first album featured a cover of a song by indie troubadour Will Oldham; the second included a Justin Timberlake sample). Visually, she’s sexy but not sexualized; her videos are loaded with subtle references to religion, violence and even bullfighting. She probably could have had a smash English-language single by now, but is following her own course instead.

And she’s just getting started: She’s recorded yet-unreleased songs with Pharrell, alternative darling James Blake, oddball Bjork collaborator Arca and electronic-music savant Dan Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never.

“I’m always trying to find something I haven’t found yet,” Rosalia tells Variety. “To me, that’s the main thing for a musician — investigating and experimenting.”

Leon says: “I’ve never seen an artist care so much about the details — she’s immersed in everything, from her videos to her song mixes to what her nails look like. She writes, arranges, produces, dances — she even rehearses for rehearsals. She doesn’t really do anything else [but work]. We’re like, ‘Yo, you’ve gotta take a day off’ and she says, ‘Why?’”

So what was the strategy, and why is it working so well? The events of the past few months, which served as the Rosalia marketing plan, might have made many in the music business scoff. Her 2017 debut album “Los Angeles” presented a challenging but somewhat traditional take on flamenco. However, last summer, her performance at the electronic-leaning Sonar Festival, advertised as “a new show completely different to anything we’ve seen before from the young artist,” premiered material from her sophomore album, “El mal querer” (Bad Love), which moved her into a much more alternative context.

Released in November, the album created a buzz with the Pitchfork crowd that accelerated when James Blake released “Barefoot in the Park,” his first collaboration with Rosalia, in January. Next, the Latin crowd got a nod when reggaeton titan Balvin, coming off of his global smash “Mi Gente,” dropped his duet with her, “Con Altura,” in March, which she followed with a tour of South American festivals.

In April, she launched her first headlining North American tour, which included a mesmerizing performance at Coachella (and, two hours later, a dramatically different cameo with Balvin during his set) and a handful of intimate concerts featuring a much more elaborate production, with dancers and a dazzling light show. Also in April, she released a song on the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack, and appeared alongside Penelope Cruz in Almodóvar’s new film “Dolor y Gloria.” More recently, on May 17, she was revealed as one of Time magazine’s New Generation Leaders — the only musician to make the list.

With the exception of the Time co-sign, it was all according to plan — largely mapped out by the singer herself with Leon, her U.S. label Columbia Records and agent Samantha Kirby Yoh at William Morris Endeavor.

“We started with Sonar, which positioned her as a cutting-edge artist when she was known as a flamenco singer,” Kirby says. “Then, we continued to build the base by touring Latin America first, and then she did Coachella, but she performed in a smaller tent [at the festival] and followed with the intimate shows on the American tour, so you feel like you were there first.”

Significantly, most of Leon’s core team — which also includes her older sister Pilar — is female. “Speaking as a woman, we needed her,” says Leon. “She’s beautiful but she doesn’t objectify herself; she puts her art before everything, and she stands up for herself. I can tell you, when it comes to negotiating, she’s as good a businesswoman as she is an artist.”

Columbia GM Jenifer Mallory says, “She’s synthesizing this classic genre of flamenco with very edgy, feminist pop music — and I call her a feminist because there are references in the lyrics from ‘El mal querer,’ but also because she’s sexy without showing a lot of skin. I think that sets a beautiful example for women.”

Rosalia and her team shy away from statements about what’s next beyond “more live shows and incredible music coming soon.” But for her, not knowing is part of the art.

“I hope that every record I do will be different from the one before,” she says. “I think that’s the point — why should I repeat something I’ve already found?”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Lucy Dickins, Agent for Adele, Joins

    Lucy Dickins, Agent for Adele, Joins WME as Head of U.K. Music Division

    WME today announced that veteran agent Lucy Dickins is joining the agency as head of its UK Music division. Dickins joins from ITB (International Talent Booking), and will formally start with WME in June. Dickins’ clients include Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME will now represent globally. Dickins also [...]

  • Regina Hall

    BET Awards Host Regina Hall Talks 'Shaft' Remake, Cardi B and Abortion

    Actress and comedian Regina Hall is set to host the 2019 BET Awards. The show, which is in its 19th year, airs live from downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on June 23 and recognizes winners across 20 categories. Cardi B leads with 7 nominations, followed by Drake with five, and Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. [...]

  • Rosalia International Music Impact Report

    Is Spanish Flamenco Singer Rosalia the Next Global Music Superstar?

    It is safe to say that no artist has attempted to conquer America in quite the same way as Rosalia. Over the past few weeks, the 26-year-old powerhouse Spanish singer suddenly seemed to be everywhere — albeit a carefully curated everywhere — via high-profile performances and appearances in the Latin, alternative, film and mainstream worlds, [...]

  • Ralph Murphy, Veteran Songwriter and Music

    Ralph Murphy, Veteran Songwriter and Music Publishing Exec, Dies at 75

    Ralph Murphy, a veteran songwriter, musician, producer and publishing executive whose life and remarkable career spanned the U.K., Canada and Nashville, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 75. Murphy was born in England and emigrated to Canada with his mother at the age of 6. Mesmerized by the Beatles, he began playing [...]

  • Courvoisier Cognac and Def Jam Announce

    Courvoisier Cognac and Def Jam Announce New Partnership

    Courvoisier, the cognac celebrated in many a hip-hop song, and iconic label Def Jam Recordings today announced their first-ever partnership. As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier will become Def Jam’s exclusive spirits partner to establish a music platform, “Amplified: Icons on the Rise,” that includes high-profile activations designed to highlight key cultural moments and an [...]

  • Tidal to Host Release Events for

    Jay-Z and Tidal to Host Release Events for Prince’s ‘Originals’ Album

    Tidal has announced a series of listening events across the globe for members to experience the forthcoming album from Prince’s estate, “Originals.” The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased Prince recordings of songs he composed that were made famous by other artists, including “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Manic Monday” and “The Glamorous Life.”. The tracks [...]

  • Warner Records

    Warner Records Rebranding Elicits Visceral Reaction Among Music Biz Insiders

    If there’s one thing the music industry takes very seriously, it’s an iconic logo. So when Warner Bros. Records announced a major rebranding earlier today — complete with a new name, Warner Records —  the biz responded swiftly and viscerally on social media. The new black and white logo replaced the WBR shield, which has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad