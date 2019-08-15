Rosalia Gets Her Ariana on in Surprise Duet With Ozuna, ‘Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi’

Rosalia’s label promised earlier this year that the fast-rising Spanish singer would be dropping a lot of new songs, and they weren’t kidding: The singer dropped her sixth single of 2019 today, “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” a duet with Ozuna that, as usual, comes with an eye-popping video, this one a light-hearted romantic outing with the Puerto Rican rapper/singer that at times recalls recent clips from Ariana Grande. The video was directed by Cliqua (RJ Sanchez & Pasqual Gutierrez); the title, translated from Spanish, means “me for you, you for me.”

The song follows not only Rosalia’s breakthrough album “El mal querer,” released last fall, but also her global hit duet with J Balvin, “Con Altura,” as well as last month’s hard-hitting single and video, “F—ing Money Man.”

Over the course of two albums, Rosalia — who was featured in Variety earlier this year — has placed the centuries-old genre of flamenco, in which she received a degree from Barcelona’s Catalonia College of Music, into challenging contemporary contexts that fuse alternative, electronic and R&B. In April, she launched her first headlining North American tour, which included a performance at Coachella. She is performing at European festivals throughout the summer and returned to the U.S. for Lollapalooza earlier this month.