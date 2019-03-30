×
Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

The Rolling Stones today announced the postponement of the North American leg of their “No Filter” tour, which had been scheduled to kick off in Miami on April 20.

According to the announcement, Mick Jagger “has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment.” The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.

The nature of his ailment was not revealed; a rep for the group did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for information.

Mick Jagger said: “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents / Concerts West advise people who have tickets to attend these shows to hold onto their existing tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

All dates have been postponed: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium [April 20] | Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field [April 24] | Houston, NRG Stadium [April 28] | New Orleans Jazz Festival [May 2] | Glendale, State Farm Stadium [May 7] | Pasadena, Rose Bowl [May 11] | Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium [May 18] | Seattle, Centurylink Field [May 22] | Denver, Mile High Stadium [May 26] | Washington DC, FedEx Field [May 31] | Philadelphia, Lincoln Field [June 4] | Foxborough, Gillette Stadium [June 8] | East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium [June 13 and 17] | Chicago, Soldier Field [June 21 and 25] | Canada, Burl’s Creek Event Ground [June 29].

 

